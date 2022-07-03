The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Using the benefit of hindsight, did the UIL get 5-6A right or do these schools belong in different districts or regions?
Matt Welch: On paper, it's a seamless fit to slot in Rock Hill alongside the other seven schools in 5-6A. The Blue Hawks' elevation to Class 6A automatically tethered the upstart high school to Prosper for realignment purposes — barring a unique circumstance like Frisco ISD or Northside ISD in San Antonio, the UIL will always align schools from the same ISD together — and Rock Hill is within a reasonable distance geographically from its 5-6A counterparts.
It's a good fit overall, but that doesn't mean a better resolution isn't out there.
There are plenty of different machinations that involve the 16 schools in 5-6A and 6-6A, but a Collin County-Denton County divider always seemed like a potential solution — one that would pair Lewisville ISD (Hebron, Flower Mound, Marcus, Lewisville) with Denton ISD (Guyer, Braswell), Little Elm and Coppell, while reuniting Allen with Plano ISD (Plano East, Plano, Plano West), as well as McKinney ISD (Boyd, McKinney) and Prosper ISD (Prosper, Rock Hill).
Both districts would retain an eight-team alignment and it's much more palatable geographic fit — Marcus, Flower Mound and Lewisville are all closer to Guyer than any school in the current 5-6A format, and Allen is a stone's throw away from the three Plano schools.
Plus, both districts retain a similar degree of competitiveness across all sports.
2. Of the defending district champions in the eight bracket sports, how many are likely to repeat in 2022-23?
David Wolman: While the addition of Rock Hill to 5-6A will create more competitive balance across the board, my prediction is there will be four repeat champions, two from Guyer.
The Wildcats' volleyball team lost just one conference match last year, on its way to being crowned 5-6A champion. And it helps when you have a player as talented as senior Kyndal Stowers on your side of the court. As a junior, the Baylor signee logged 533 kills and 516 digs, and she was named district MVP.
Guyer's boys basketball team shared the district title with McKinney last season. The Lions had a historic run to the 6A state championship game, having competed in the state tournament for the first time in 94 years.
But with senior Ja'Kobe Walter transferring from McKinney to Link Academy, and three other starters graduating, the Wildcats are better equipped to make a run at the 5-6A title. It won't be easy for Guyer to replace district MVP KyeRon Lindsay, but the Wildcats' dynamic duo of sophomore guards Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery can get the job done.
Allen's boys soccer team won the district title and was a regional quarterfinalist this year, despite having to replace 19 seniors from the 2021 team that finished as a regional semifinalist. With plenty of returning leadership, including 5-6A goalkeeper of the year Alec Setterberg and 5-6A defensive player of the year Ryoma Colyar, don't expect the Eagles to let anyone onto their perch atop 5-6A next year.
Prosper's baseball team has been a beacon of success. This year, the Eagles reached the regional quarterfinals — the program's 10th straight postseason advancing at least three rounds deep.
The Eagles took a hit from graduation, losing Texas A&M signee and pitcher Lucas Davenport, and Oklahoma signee and catcher Easton Carmichael, among others to graduation. But among Prosper's returners for 2023 is sophomore Luke Billings, who was recently bestowed with Star Local Media's newcomer of the year.
3. What lies ahead for these schools in the 2022-23 swimming landscape?
Matt Welch: Unlike the previous alignment cycle, the eight schools in 5-6A will share the same swimming district.
One immediate beneficiary from the change in scenery is the Prosper boys, who finished second to Plano West by four points or less in back-to-back seasons for the district championship. But with the Wolves realigned into a different district, the pathway is there for Prosper to make some noise in 5-6A.
The Eagles placed seventh at the state meet last year thanks to one of the state's breakout stars in the pool in junior Jacob Wimberly.
Another notable subplot will be the addition of the Rock Hill girls, who finished second in the state at the 5A level last season. The Blue Hawks return several athletes from their state lineup, including senior Kiara Xanthos, a bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke, but will have to contend with an Allen girls squad that has won six consecutive district championships. The Lady Eagles have been plenty dominant in amassing that streak and have a wealth of underclassmen back to help stem the tide following the graduations of Catriona Gilmore and Natalie Tang.
One other development for the postseason: The schools in 5-6A no longer share the same region as state powerhouse Southlake Carroll, who moves from Region II to Region I. That should afford the programs in 5-6A some additional opportunities to advance athletes to state.
4. Which team that missed the playoffs in 2021-22 will make the playoffs in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: District 5-6A figures to be loaded once again on the football field, but despite a sixth-place finish last season, there's some bounce-back potential brewing over in McKinney.
The Lions thrust numerous underclassmen into prominent roles last season and endured a bit of a baptism by fire on their way to a 4-6 record with a 1-5 run through district.
McKinney averaged just 19.5 points per game in 5-6A but should be able to build on that figure quite a bit this season with a cadre of Division I prospects in the fold, including nationally heralded running back Bryan Jackson and dual-threat quarterback Keldric Luster, who was named MVP of 7-5A Division II last season at Frisco Liberty.
Bank on the Lions' growing pains from 2021 paying off sooner than later.
David Wolman: The 2022 season for the Little Elm baseball team ended in heartbreak. Playing 5-6A rival McKinney Boyd in a one-game playoff with the winner clinching a postseason berth, the Lobos lost 6-5 on a walk-off hit by the Broncos.
That loss will certainly serve as motivation for the Lobos, who won their final three district games to earn the right to play Boyd, including a thrilling 4-3 win over Denton Guyer to jump-start that late-season run.
Little Elm will have one of the best pitching staffs in the district next year. Senior Brayden Howard, and juniors Caden Richardson and Roman Robinson posted ERAs of 3.2 or better, with Howard sporting a 2.14 earned-run average.
Howard, Richardson and Robinson will be backed up by solid defensive play behind them. Junior center fielder Kendyl Johnson, fresh off earning 5-6A defensive player of the year, committed just one error on 61 total chances for a .984 fielding percentage.
