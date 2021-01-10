The McKinney North volleyball team made history in 2020, winning a playoff game for the first time since 2013 and parlaying that into a five-round run all the way to the regional finals.
The Lady Bulldogs shattered all manner of program history in head coach Libby Rodriguez’s second year on the job, posting a 23-4 record. Several of the players who had a hand in that success were recently recognized with spots on the 10-5A all-district team.
Despite sharing a district with back-to-back Class 5A state champion Lovejoy — a team that accounted for three of North’s four losses — the Lady Bulldogs raked in their share of all-district hardware, including superlative honors for senior middle blocker Nylah Encalade and sophomore setter Lily Nicholson.
Encalade was one of three Lady Bulldogs who recorded at least 200 kills on the year, commanding the net on both offense and defense en route to 251 kills, 76 blocks, 84 digs and 23 aces. The McNeese State commit was named 10-5A’s offensive MVP.
Nicholson spread the wealth to steer North’s high-octane offense, amassing a staggering 939 assists on 89 sets — good for 10.6 assists per game — on her way to setter of the year honors out of 10-5A. The sophomore added 232 digs, 63 kills, 29 aces and 13 blocks as the engine of the Lady Bulldog attack.
North’s top two hitters, senior Hallie Collett and junior Sydney Huck, were recognized on the all-district first team along with sophomore libero Tinley Merder. Collett and Huck were as potent a one-two punch on the outside as any team in 5A — Huck was first on North in kills (286) and second in digs (351) while Collett turned in a balanced year with 213 kills and 275 digs. Mereder, meanwhile, was among the top liberos in the area with 605 digs, 34 aces and 46 assists.
Junior right-side hitter Arri Fields and sophomore middle blocker Natalie Hughes were named to the all-district second team. Fields complemented North’s outside hitters by recording 128 kills, 48 digs and 23 blocks, while Hughes spelled Encalade in the middle with 130 kills, 50 blocks and 12 digs.
Junior defensive specialist Lauren Bass rounded out the accolades with an honorable mention nod. On the back row, Bass chipped in 311 digs and 49 aces for the Lady Bulldogs.
Elsewhere in the district, state champion Lovejoy racked up four all-district superlatives, including a split for MVP between senior outside hitter Cecily Bramschreiber and junior setter Averi Carlson. Senior libero Callie Kemohah was named defensive MVP, while head coach Ryan Mitchell earned coach of the year after guiding the Lady Leopards to an undefeated district title.
Wylie East senior Akasha Davis and Princeton senior Brianna Barch split honors for blocker of the year, and The Colony sophomore setter Sophia Smith was recognized as newcomer of the year.
