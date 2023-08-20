The Mustangs qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year, weathering a tough start to the season before finishing up the year at 2-9 overall.
And while the final product in the fall is what draws in the fans, second-year head coach Dan Whitsett is a fan of the process that materializes beforehand during the spring and summer. Whitsett enjoys the gains that a full offseason can bring—something he got to do with the Mustangs for the first time this year after being hired in June 2022, and he's optimistic that improvements are on the horizon for his team.
Whitsett feels like MCA is "leaps and bounds" ahead of last year entering fall camp, noting an uptick in numbers within the program. That trajectory is also bolstered by a senior class that includes several players who contributed as sophomores.
The Mustangs figure to be strong at the skill positions, led by senior slot receiver Noah Wheeler and senior running back Cash Etheredge.
Wheeler, a three-sport athlete who totaled 1,776 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, staked his claim among the area's most versatile players in TAPPS by making plays in all three phases for MCA. An all-district receiver and defensive back, Wheeler is an ace on special teams with six kickoff returns for touchdowns last season.
Etheredge, meanwhile, shines on both sides of the ball as well. He logged 1,121 yards from scrimmage last season and doubles as the "rover" in the Mustangs' 35 defensive scheme.
MCA used three quarterbacks last season, including senior Drew Denton, who enters the fall as the starter behind center.
Up front, senior Christian Norrell leads the Mustangs on both the offensive and defensive lines, while junior Luke Smith looks to build off an all-district sophomore year as the team's top returning tackles leader.
Player to Watch
Noah Wheeler
Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
One of the area's most versatile players on the private school gridiron, Wheeler was an all-state honorable mention pick by TAPPS as a junior and earned all-district first-team honors on both sides of the ball.
The utility threat totaled 1,776 all-purpose yards to go along with 14 touchdowns—six of which came on kickoff returns. Wheeler's versatility spans well beyond the gridiron, as he also stars on the Mustangs' basketball and track teams.
