The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
The 2020-21 school year won’t be soon forgotten by the athletes, coaches and fans involved, as high schools adapted to the change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to play out a full year of high school sports.
During that time, McKinney showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. Over the past few weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the ninth edition of The Varsitys.
Best Team
McKinney North volleyball
Heading into the 2020 season, the Lady Bulldogs had won just one playoff game in history — back in 2013 with a 3-1 bi-district victory over Longview Pine Tree.
North was able to extend its run of consecutive postseason appearances to three years in a row in 2020 but played well beyond the first two rounds. The Lady Bulldogs wound up stringing together their deepest playoff run ever with a trip to the regional finals.
Although the notion of North finishing among the final eight teams in Class 5A might seem out of place, the Lady Bulldogs’ run wasn’t by surprise. The team entered the postseason with a record of 19-3 and spent parts of the season ranked by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
With the core of Sydney Huck, Nylah Encalade, Lily Nicholson, Hallie Collett and Tinley Merder at the helm, the Lady Bulldogs swept opponents in three of their four playoff wins before running into district foe and eventual back-to-back state champion Lovejoy in the regional finals. Those same Lady Leopards accounted for three of North’s four losses on the year.
Best Male Athlete
Charlie Bartholomew, McKinney Boyd track
All Bartholomew has done since his freshman season at Boyd is improve.
Advancing further in the postseason each year in the 400-meter dash, Bartholomew’s ascent paid off in droves during his senior season as he captured a 6A state title in his final high school race.
He did so in fitting fashion, dropping his time under 48 seconds in the 400 for the first ever. He ran a 47.27 — the only sub-48-second time in the state final. Prior to state, Bartholomew won championships in the 400 at the district, area and regional meets.
Recently committing to continue his track career at Oklahoma State, Bartholomew has already eclipsed by personal-record run from state. On July 2, he notched a 46.66 as part of the Brooks PR Invitational in Washington — a time that ranks sixth in the nation, according to MileSplit.com.
Best Female Athlete
Camille Murray, McKinney North swimming
Only a freshman, Murray was one of the area’s breakout stars during the 2020-21 swim season.
The North swimmer medaled in two events during her first-ever trip to state — she swam to second place in the 100-yard backstroke with a 55.69 and took third overall in the 100 butterfly with a 56.32.
Murray was able to shake off a slow start to the state meet after taking eighth in the prelims for her butterfly swim. Rebounding with a bronze medal, Murray later managed to near-personal-record time with her swim in the backstroke.
That she did so was all the more notable considering the adjustments she and the rest of the state-bound swimmers had to make leading up to the meet. The girls meet was postponed to March 1-2 due to the historic blitz of winter storms that swept across the state in February, which left athletes like Murray unable to swim in preparation for the state meet.
The North freshman ultimately wasn’t deterred, and her best is likely yet to come.
