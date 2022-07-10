The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, McKinney has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Shelby Henderson, McKinney Boyd girls soccer
Cracking the code to score on the Lady Broncos' defense didn't come easy for anyone this year, evidenced by Boyd surrendering less than 0.60 goals per match for the 2022 season.
A big reason why was the superlative play in net by Henderson, who authored quite the varsity debut as just a freshman goalkeeper. Henderson went on to earn District 5-6A goalkeeper of the year honors, as well as a spot on the Star Local Media all-area first team, after totaling 130 saves on the year while allowing just 13 goals and contributing to 15 shutouts for the regional quarterfinalists.
Named TASCO all-region and TGCA all-state, Henderson helped Boyd navigate a loaded 5-6A district, which included state powerhouses Prosper and Allen, and post its first three-round playoff run since 2015.
Best Performance
Kody Blackwood, McKinney North track and field
Graduated from North and set to begin his collegiate career at the University of Texas, Blackwood will first get a chance to represent the U.S. at the World Under-20 Championship on Aug. 1-6 in Colombia after winning the 400-meter hurdles with a 50.62 at the USATF U20 Championships in June.
It's an achievement right in line with an otherwise superlative year for Blackwood, who concluded his decorated tenure at North with three medals won at the Class 5A state meet on May 13. That included a gold medal in the 300 hurdles, during which Blackwood broke his own school record with a personal-best time of 36.14 to edge future Longhorn teammate and friendly rival Kendrick Smallwood of Mesquite Poteet by one-tenth of a second.
Blackwood took second to Smallwood in the 110 hurdles earlier in the meet, racing a 13.63, and he later added a second silver medal after helping the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay. He teamed with Taylor Briggs, David Walker and Jay'Den Walker to run a 3:15.31.
Biggest Moment
Anamekwe doubles down on playoff game-winners
No memorable playoff run is without its share of highlights, and McKinney's Alex Anamekwe authored two that will be etched in Lions boys basketball lore for quite some time.
The incoming UT freshman converted two game-winning baskets during McKinney's run to the 6A state championship game — one in the regional quarterfinals against national No. 1 Richardson and again in the state semifinals against Austin Westlake.
Fittingly enough, both came in unconventional fashion for the Lions' veteran forward.
Against Richardson, with the game tied 52-52 in the closing seconds, Ja'Kobe Walter had a jump shot blocked by Cason Wallace but managed to deflect the ball right to Anamekwe, who was under the basket and able to convert the put-back to put McKinney ahead with 1.3 seconds remaining.
He one-upped that basket with a stunning finish to the Lions' double-overtime thriller against Westlake, intercepting a pass near mid-court and throwing down a dunk just before time expired to lift McKinney to a 68-66 victory.
"I just tipped the ball. I wasn't really looking at the clock, to be honest. I just ran and dunked it as fast as I could," Anamekwe said following the win over Westlake. "With gambling, you've got to know if you can get it. I felt like I could, so I didn't hesitate and went and got it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.