The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, McKinney ISD has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Jaidyn Gunter, McKinney girls basketball
The Lionettes already had experience in their corner heading into the 2022-23 season, returning the bulk of their starting lineup from the year prior, including district defensive player of the year Adaugo Okpala and SLM all-area newcomer of the year Sam Tillson.
McKinney had the size and defensive tenacity to apply some pressure to the top teams in 5-6A, but the team's shot creation and perimeter scoring were elevated plenty with the arrival of Gunter to the varsity hardwood.
Despite just being a freshman, the point guard enjoyed a breakout season as the district's eventual newcomer of the year. She led the Lionettes in scoring at 15.5 points per game and shined in plenty of big moments along the way.
That included two of the team's biggest wins of the season. Gunter scored 25 points on Dec. 20 to help McKinney edge state-ranked, defending district champion Denton Braswell 49-47, and she poured in 20 points on Jan. 27 as the Lionettes topped Allen 55-51.
Best Game
McKinney North vs. Lufkin football, Oct. 14
Just the second-ever meeting between these two teams produced one of the top games in the area for the 2022 football season.
Seven lead changes encompassed a ballgame that required triple overtime, with the Bulldogs prevailing for a 53-51 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium.
It required some resilience on North's part. The Bulldogs trailed by 17 points in the third quarter and 10 points midway through the fourth, courtesy of a brutish effort from Kedren Young and the Lufkin ground game, which accounted for 364 yards on the night.
But North rallied behind 10 unanswered points, capped by a game-tying, 1-yard touchdown run from Jalique Andrews not long after Lufkin fumbled the previous kickoff.
That 38-38 gridlock carried into overtime where the two sides traded touchdown drives in the first two extra frames. Knotted at 51-51, a round of two-point conversions decided the shootout. The Bulldogs stuffed a run by Young on Lufkin's try, and rising senior Jayden Walker followed up with a game-winning conversion to lift North to the two-point win.
The Bulldogs totaled 458 yards of offense in the victory, led by 149 yards and five touchdowns from Walker.
Biggest Moment
McKinney football makes historic run
Even in winning just four games in 2021, the potential was there for the Lions. The team showed why during a resurgent 2022 season that culminated in the program's deepest playoff run since 1993.
McKinney posted an 8-5 record, going 4-3 in one of the state's premier football districts in 5-6A. The Lions brushed off a season-opening loss to Temple, 17-10, and won their next five games before taking perennial powerhouse Allen down to the wire in a 31-28 setback.
Even in defeat, it was a sign that McKinney could hang with the state's elite, and it wouldn't be the last time the team did so.
The Lions leaned on the one-two punch of senior quarterback Keldric Luster and junior running back Bryan Jackson to spark an offense that averaged 38.5 points per game for the season. Complemented by a veteran offensive line and a defense chalked in playmakers at all three levels, the Lions halted a two-year playoff drought and advanced to the regional semifinals.
Along the way, McKinney picked up postseason victories over Coppell (44-26) and Jesuit (42-7) to set up a dizzying, back-and-forth showdown with then-unbeaten Southlake Carroll.
Despite being newcomers to that stage of the playoffs, the Lions gave the state-ranked Dragons all they could handle before falling late, 42-35.
