The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, McKinney has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
McKinney vs. Richardson boys basketball, March 1
For all the luster that national No. 1 Richardson carried during its momentous 2021-22 season, McKinney felt every bit like it deserved to be on the same floor as the top-ranked Eagles.
The two teams entered the 2021-22 school year as prospective candidates to square off in the Region I-6A finals, but the bracket broke different and the two sides instead collided in the third round of the playoffs.
Both fanbases had no trouble packing the Curtis Culwell Center for a back-and-forth ballgame between two of the state's best. And whereas Richardson's Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen were as advertised, combining to score 45 points, the Lions' collective firepower won out.
McKinney's resilience shined in weathering a double-digit deficit and while their top scorer, Ja'Kobe Walter, battled foul trouble — all culminating in a stunning finish with Alex Anamekwe converting a put-back in the closing seconds for a 54-52 victory.
Best Coach
Wes Watson, McKinney boys basketball
Even in the aftermath of his team's loss in the Class 6A state championship game to national No. 1 Duncanville, Watson was effusive in his praise and gratitude towards his players for entrusting he and his staff with the task of helping develop the Lions into a state championship contender.
Watson's vision for McKinney reached the apex of his tenure with the program this past season. He led the Lions to a 35-6 record and a share of the district title, which set the wheels in motion for a run to the state tournament — the program's first appearance since 1928 — and a state runner-up finish.
It took a collective effort for McKinney to realize its potential, and Watson was central to helping cultivate the growth and trust within his players. It was a group that Watson knew had potential even before they had ever suited up for the Lions' varsity team and one that ultimately followed through on delivering a special season to McKinney.
Biggest Upset
McKinney North defeats Lovejoy, volleyball
In recent years, the McKinney North volleyball team has showcased a knack for knocking down one milestone after another.
The Lady Bulldogs added another on Sept. 24, posting a 3-0 sweep of defending 5A state champion Lovejoy — the program's first-ever win over the perennial juggernaut. North entered the matchup having not dropped a set in district play and that held up against arguably the top team in the state.
For all the firepower throughout Lovejoy's lineup, the best player on the floor that night was North outside hitter Sydney Huck. The Lady Leopards had no answer for Huck, who totaled 19 kills in just three sets.
It was enough to help North survive any close quarters with the reigning state champs, gutting out a pair of 26-24 wins in the first two sets before putting away Lovejoy 25-18 in the third frame.
The Lady Bulldogs backed up that performance later in the district schedule, again pushing Lovejoy to the limits on Oct. 19 before dropping a razor-thin 3-2 verdict on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.