The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, McKinney ISD has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Play
Lauren Omholt's goal vs. Prosper
The McKinney Boyd girls soccer team strung together one memorable performance after another during the postseason en route to an appearance in the regional semifinals.
That included getting the better of rival Prosper in the regional quarterfinals on March 30 in what was the third meeting of the year between the District 5-6A counterparts. The Lady Broncos handed the Lady Eagles their first district loss since 2020 with a 1-0 win on Feb. 28 and got the better of the rubber match one month later thanks to a scintillating goal from Omholt.
The 2022 5-6A forward of the year scored inside the final minute of the first half, splitting a pair of converging Prosper defenders with a shot from roughly 20 yards out. The ball swept high and across the net before sneaking just under the far-side crossbar and into the upper 90 for a pinpoint goal that had zero margin for error.
It wound up being the lone goal in another 1-0 victory for Boyd, sending the team to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2011. It also continued a resounding postseason for Omholt, who had scored or assisted on all three goals the round prior in a 3-1 victory over Highland Park.
Iron Athlete
David Walker, McKinney North football and track
There's no shortage of multi-sport athletes throughout McKinney ISD, and Walker has enjoyed his share of success in that area both on and off the field.
The North graduate will soon begin his collegiate career with the Navy track team, recently closing the book on a decorated run with the Bulldogs. Walker's versatility shined while competing in the hurdles, relays and jumps through his high school career.
He made two trips to the podium at the Class 5A state track meet during his senior season, including with teammates Taylor Briggs, Dakalon Tyler and Christopher Smallwood after winning he 4x400-meter relay with a 3:14.66.
Walker doubled up his medal count at that meet, placing third in the 300 hurdles earlier with a personal-record time of 36.83—his first sub-37-second performance of the season. He was also a state qualifier in the 110 hurdles, where he took sixth, and finished as the district runner-up in the triple jump with a 43-10.
Walker's work on the track is complemented by a lengthy tenure on the football field as a three-year letterman and two-time all-district cornerback for the Bulldogs. He helped lead the team to a 7-4 record last season and a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
Walker thrives off the playing field as well, earning academic all-state honors for his work in the classroom and all-region, first-chair cello for North's orchestra.
Most Improved
Ryhan Balous, McKinney North girls basketball and track
While the North girls basketball team retained its co-district MVP nucleus of rising seniors Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris for the 2022-23 season, the team had a number of key spots in the rotation to replace elsewhere due to graduation.
Head coach Veronica Hamilton looked to a group of underclassmen to potentially step up, and Balous was there to answer the challenge during her sophomore season. Balous averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds as a freshman and dwarfed that production earlier this year with 9.0 points, 2.9 boards and 2.4 assists for a North team that advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2014.
The guard was voted to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 5A all-state team alongside Hamilton and Harris and parlayed her strong year on the court into an equally productive spring with North's track and field team. A sprinter and jumper for the Lady Bulldogs, Balous teamed with Gabrielle McPherson, Whitney Hickman and Caitlin Coffie to take third in the 4x200-meter relay at the 5A state meet, clocking a 1:38.52.
Balous' sophomore season also included regional-qualifying spots in three other events, earning bronze in the 200 (24.30) and 4x100 relay (47.15), plus fourth in the long jump (18-9.75).
