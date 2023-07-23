The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, McKinney ISD has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Harber vaults into state record books
After winning Class 5A state championships in the pole vault as both a sophomore and junior, McKinney North alum Sasha Harber put an exclamation mark on her decorated track and field career.
Harber made good on her pursuit of a third consecutive state title and did so in historic fashion, setting a new 5A state meet record with a vault of 13-9.25.
Harber solidified her spot atop the podium for the third straight year as the only athlete among the nine qualifiers to clear 12-9, doing so on the last of her three attempts. The Texas commit kept going, surpassing 13-3 1/4 on her first try and then setting a new personal and school record at 13-7 1/4. It took Harber two tries to eclipse that mark moments later with a new 5A meet record.
Harber was just getting started for the day, later adding a bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.13 and finishing seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.48) as part of another strong turnout at state for the North track program. The Lady Bulldogs finished fifth as a team with 33 points—16 of which were accrued by Harber.
Best Coach
Lance Lovell, McKinney North girls soccer
On the heels of a fifth-place finish in district play in 2022, Lovell had reason to believe a bounce-back year was in store for the Lady Bulldogs entering his 17th season at the helm. Only three of North's 11 all-district honorees from that season were seniors, giving this year's group a leg up in experience with 15 total returners.
The Lady Bulldogs learned from those experiences and made good on a resurgent year for their soccer program, submitting one of the most memorable seasons in Lovell's time at North.
The head coach earned a milestone early into the year with the 200th win of his coaching career. A hot start for North during the preseason gave way to a historic district campaign, which saw the Lady Bulldogs post an unbeaten record in 13-5A at 11-0-1 to capture their first outright district title since 2014.
North did so without allowing a single goal in 13-5A play, a first in program history. The team outscored its district opponents 45-0 and translated that success into the playoffs with an appearance in the regional semifinals—its first such run since 2006.
Lovell was fittingly named the district's coach of the year.
Biggest Upset
McKinney boys soccer vs. Allen
Not long removed from a stretch of 13 playoff appearances over a 15-year span, the 2023 season was a step forward in restoring the luster of the McKinney boys soccer team.
The Lions were on their third head coach in as many years, with alum Matt Ellis guiding the team to its first playoff appearance since 2019 following a fourth-place finish in 5-6A. McKinney was game in a 2-1 loss to 6-6A champion Hebron, and that kind of effort should come as no surprise given the Lions' work on Feb. 28 against Allen.
The Eagles were unbeaten at the time and ranked No. 3 in 6A but had their hands full opposite McKinney. The Lions struck for two goals in the first half courtesy of alum Bryce Miles and rising senior Antranik Souza. Souza finished a header off an assist from alum Ben Land with just over one minute remaining in the first half for a 2-1 lead.
It was just the second time all season that a team had scored multiple goals on Allen's defense, and the Lions were able to nurse that one-score margin all the way to the finish line for a stunning win that bolstered the program's playoff hopes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.