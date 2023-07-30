The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, McKinney ISD has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Luke Adams, McKinney North boys soccer
For North head boys soccer coach CJ Shelton, the superlatives run the gamut when it comes to describing Adams' value to the Bulldogs.
The coach deemed his centre back the best at his position in Region II-5A and potentially the state. After North's 2023 campaign, Adams certainly has the case.
The District 13-5A defensive MVP was voted to the Class 5A all-state second team by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, punctuating a banner high school career by helping lead the Bulldogs to their best season ever.
North got it done on defense, with Adams contributing to 12 shutouts across the team's 15-6-3 season. He contributed two goals and two assists while anchoring a Bulldog back line that allowed just five goals during district play. That stinginess was apparent all season, with North allowing only one goal against per game and 0.70 between district and postseason play.
Within that playoff stretch was a 2-1 win over a high-powered Frisco Reedy side that advanced the Bulldogs to the regional finals for the first time in program history. North then nearly kept its historic run afloat against the eventual state champions, edged in overtime by Frisco Lone Star 2-1.
Best Female Athlete
Camille Murray, McKinney North swimming
At this point, it would be easier to list the school records that Murray doesn't own throughout her three years swimming for the Lady Bulldogs. In her junior year alone, according to head coach Stephanie Cusack, Murray broke school records in the 200-yard freestyle, 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and as part of the 400 freestyle relay.
And that isn't the only record book that Murray is rewriting.
As a sophomore last year, she broke the 5A record in the 100 backstroke with a 53.82 — a time she twice bested at this year's UIL state meet in Austin. Murray saved her best for last, clocking a 53.13 in the finals to successfully defend her state title in the event.
Murray finished more than three seconds ahead of the field in the 100 backstroke final. Her record time is less than a second behind the state's top overall mark in the race, recorded back in 2017 by The Woodlands' Lucie Nordmann at 52.48.
Murray's big win capped a busy state meet for the North swimmer, also capturing silver in the 100 butterfly with a 54.24 and swimming the last leg of the Lady Bulldogs' 400 freestyle relay alongside junior Sabine Brown, junior Rachel Sellers and sophomore Olivia Penman (3:48.68, 19th place).
"Her work ethic is outstanding. She's willing to lead the freshmen and sophomores, despite only being a junior," Cusack said following the state meet. "She helps out in every way she can and always has a positive mindset, as well as a willingness to find ways to extend that mindset. For as high-caliber an athlete as she is, she's always willing to learn more."
Best Team
McKinney North girls basketball
If the past two honors, or the bulk of this four-part series, aren't enough of an indicator, it was a special school year for McKinney North athletics.
The Bulldogs qualified for the playoffs in eight bracket sports—four of which produced appearances in at least the regional semifinals—to go along with big years for its track and field, golf and tennis teams.
North finished 25th overall in 5A for the annual UIL Lone Star Cup, and a fitting example of the school's success in 2022-23 could be summed up by the work of its girls basketball team. The Lady Bulldogs submitted one of the great years in their history, advancing to the regional finals for just the third time ever. North went 30-7 on the year, going 12-0 in district play with an average margin of victory of 20.5 points against 13-5A. The Lady Bulldogs parlayed that into their first five-round playoff run since 2014.
Seniors and SLM all-area picks Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris set the tone, respectively earning 13-5A MVP and defensive player of the year honors. Junior Ryhan Balous stepped up to fill prominent minutes in the backcourt en route to a TGCA all-state campaign, with juniors Chloe Kostka, Iyanna Malakasuka and sophomore Tiyana Alexander rounding out a core rotation that projects to remain intact next season.
