It's been business as usual for the McKinney Boyd girls soccer team.
Heading into the final week of their District 5-6A schedule, the Lady Broncos are assured a spot in the playoffs — something they've done all but once since the 2007 season.
Boyd's leadership has helped keep the program among the state's elite, recently checking in at No. 23 in Class 6A in the latest Lethal Enforcer state rankings. And when it comes to anchoring the Lady Broncos' defense, senior Taryn Thibeau has made quite the imprint.
Named an all-region second-team defender by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, Thibeau is one of three captains on this year's Boyd squad, splitting time between defensive midfielder and center back to help lead a unit that has posted 10 clean sheets on the season. Thibeau has also gotten involved on offense as well with three goals and three assists, as the Lady Broncos sit at 15-5-3 entering Tuesday's regular-season finale against Denton Braswell.
That stretch included a 1-0 victory over Prosper on Feb. 28, as Boyd handed the powerhouse Lady Eagles their first district loss since 2020.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Thibeau discusses the Lady Broncos' progress, her role as captain, her ideal spring break, and more.
SLM: Your team has been on quite a roll for the past couple of weeks. What do you attribute to the team's level of play during this recent stretch?
TT: I attribute our recent success to our chemistry. Our varsity team is very close and it helps us play together as a team. The more we go through the season, the more our bond grows and the better we play.
SLM: Reflect on the win over Prosper. What did the team take away from that performance in defeating that caliber of an opponent?
TT: We were very excited to have a win over such a good team. We were able to come together and perform with the chemistry we’ve been building over the last four years. It was really fun to show up and play with confidence. We’ve battled with them for years and it felt so rewarding to finally come out on top.
SLM: As one of the team's captains this season, what goes into that role on and off the field?
TT: I take my role as captain very seriously. On the field, I try and give as much positive reinforcement as possible. But when the team needs a little push, I am there to bring the team back together and enforce a better work rate among the team.
Off the field, I try and be there for all of the players as a friend. You never know what people are going through, so I try and talk and be there for everyone that I can.
SLM: How would you describe the bond between this team's senior class, many of whom having been playing on varsity together for several years?
TT: A lot of us have been playing on varsity for majority of our high school careers, and that bond helps us play better on the field. Our chemistry off the field is really good and it boosts our play on the field. Over the years, we have built friendships that allows us to be competitive, push each other while also having fun.
SLM: How long have you played soccer and what gravitated you to the sport?
TT: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 3 years old. I tried a bunch of different sports and soccer brought me the most joy to play.
SLM: As senior, how has playing for Boyd impacted your growth as a soccer player?
TT: It helped me grow my leadership skills, work with younger players and spread the wisdom I learned from the past few years.
SLM: Being that it's spring break for everyone, what is your ideal way to spend spring break?
TT: I like spending time with friends but incorporating different sports or activities such as sand volleyball, pickle ball, mini soccer games and others.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.