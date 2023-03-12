MCKINNEY BOYD JJ PEARCE SOC KB

McKinney Boyd senior Taryn Thibeau, right, has led the Lady Broncos to another playoff appearance.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

It's been business as usual for the McKinney Boyd girls soccer team.

Heading into the final week of their District 5-6A schedule, the Lady Broncos are assured a spot in the playoffs — something they've done all but once since the 2007 season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments