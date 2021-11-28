For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its first academic all-state selections of the 2021-22 school year, starting with volleyball and cross country.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s volleyball and cross country programs, there were plenty of McKinney ISD athletes who met that criteria.
That includes 12 academic all-state selections for McKinney Boyd, seven coming from the school’s cross country program. Four received first-team recognition, an honor that went to seniors Arden Cravy, Allison Fortman, Faith Talbott and Grayson Smillie. Senior teammates Bella Evans, Jack Morrissey and Jacob Aguilera all received honorable mentions.
From the Lady Broncos’ district runner-up volleyball team, senior Kira Thornton, Rylie Hostetter and Allison Lane were named to the academic all-state second team, and seniors Hannah Billeter and Claire Russell earned honorable mentions.
Three members of McKinney North’s volleyball team, which captured a share of the District 10-5A championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals, were recognized as well. Senior Christa Louthan cracked the first team, senior Katelyn Indelicato landed on the second team and senior Sydney Huck received honorable mention.
Senior Landry Ratliff was the Bulldogs’ lone cross country academic all-state pick, named to the second team.
McKinney, meanwhile, tabbed three of its cross country student-athletes with an academic all-state distinction. Senior Alexander Elsworth was selected to the first team, senior Audrey Stuart earned second team and senior Jaxon Soto was an honorable mention.
Elsewhere, the Boyd and McKinney volleyball teams racked up a score of academic accolades at the all-district level, which can be awarded to players of any grade level between ninth and 12th.
Lionettes who received an academic all-district honor out of 5-6A were freshman Olivia Cohee, junior Makenna Cohee, freshman Aniya Garman, sophomore Isabella Lucia, senior Bryce Miller, junior Kyanna Creecy, junior Macie McGuire and sophomore Rachelle Whaley.
Boyd players named to the academic all-state team were Billeter, Thornton, Hostetter, Russell, Lane, sophomore Carson Eickenloff, junior Reagan Brown, senior Mina Iboni, senior Macy Parker, junior Regan Fene, freshman Ale Romo, senior Avery Calame, junior Camryn Weldon, junior Grace Harding, junior Kennesen Johnson, junior Holland Hannon, junior Sydney Visser, junior Alex Heins and freshman Sasha Purdin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.