McKinney North senior Sasha Harber was right on schedule.
For the third consecutive year, Harber entered Friday's Class 5A state track and field meet coming off a second-place finish in the pole vault at regionals.
As was the case during both her sophomore and junior years, Harber departed Austin's Mike A. Myers Stadium with a gold medal in that exact event—only this time, it came with a bit of history.
Harber finished her off high school career as a three-time state champion in the pole vault and broke the 5A state meet record along the way, posting a personal-best mark of 13-9 1/4.
Harber solidified her spot atop the podium for the third straight year as the only athlete among the nine qualifiers to clear 12-9, doing so on the last of her three attempts. The Texas commit kept going, surpassing 13-3 1/4 on her first try and then setting a new PR and school record at 13-7 1/4. It took Harber two tries to eclipse that mark moments later with a 5A meet-record 13-9 1/4.
Harber was just getting started for the day, later adding a bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles with a 14.13 and finishing seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.48) as part of another strong turnout at state for the North track program.
The Lady Bulldogs finished fifth as a team with 33 points, while the North boys took sixth overall with 27 points.
The Bulldogs finished Friday's meet with some gold of their own, as the team of junior Taylor Briggs, sophomore Dakalon Tyler, sophomore Christopher Smallwood and senior David Walker took first overall in the 4x400 relay with a 3:14.66. North's mile relay shaved nearly four seconds off the 3:18.35 they clocked at regionals.
Walker added a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles with a 36.83 and sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.21), while sophomore Matthew Harber finished eighth in the pole vault at 14-0.
The North girls made their way to podium on two other occasions on Friday. Freshman Teah Walker was one of four athletes who tied for second place in the high jump, clearing 5-6 in her first-ever trip to state. The Lady Bulldogs followed that performance up with a third-place finish in the 4x200 relay as seniors Gabrielle McPherson, Whitney Hickman, Caitlin Coffie and sophomore Ryhan Balous clocked a 1:38.52.
Lovejoy girls finish 2nd; Littlefield three-peats in 800
For the third straight year, Lovejoy junior Kailey Littlefield was without peer in the 800. Winning state titles in the event as a freshman and sophomore, Littlefield extended her reign for another year after finishing first in that race on Friday with a 2:07.70.
In familiar fashion, Littlefield put plenty of distance between herself and the rest of the pack. She finished nearly four seconds ahead of the next-closest runner, with Hallsville's Avery Perkins taking second with a 2:11.45.
Littlefield added some more hardware later in the evening, teaming with junior Lauren Dolberry, sophomore Mia Reaugh and senior Amy Morefield to finish second in the 4x400 relay with a 3:47.89—a fitting coda to a meet that produced a second-place team finish fro the Lady Leopards at 48 points.
Several of the Lovejoy athletes in action played key roles in the program's state championship won in cross country during the fall, and that reflected plenty in Friday's long-distance races. The Lady Leopards totaled 18 points in the 3,200 alone thanks to a second-place finish from Morefield (10:42.58), followed by junior Sara Morefield in third (10:43.73) and freshman Camryn Benson in fourth (10:48.10).
The Lovejoy boys had representation in a pair of distance events, with sophomore Caden Gary finishing fourth in the 1,600 (4:19.94) and junior Nick Yarad taking eighth in the 1,600 (4:30.32) and ninth in the 3,200 (9:39.05).
