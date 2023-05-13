Sasha Harber

McKinney North senior Sasha Harber won her third consecutive state championship in the pole vault during Friday's Class 5A state meet.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney North senior Sasha Harber was right on schedule.

For the third consecutive year, Harber entered Friday's Class 5A state track and field meet coming off a second-place finish in the pole vault at regionals.

Kailey Littlefield

Lovejoy junior Kailey Littlefield won her third consecutive state championship in the 800-meter run on Friday at the Class 5A state meet.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments