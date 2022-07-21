Be it on the gridiron or the baseball diamond, Prosper Rock Hill alum Brenner Cox has been instrumental in helping jump-start the Blue Hawks' brief time as a varsity athletics program.
But with his high school days now in the past, Cox won't have to wait long before getting to ply his craft on a professional level.
Rock Hill's star outfielder realized that dream on Monday, selected by the Washington Nationals in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB draft.
Chosen with the 111th pick, Cox compiled a decorated two-year run at Rock Hill. Initially cutting his teeth at the high school level at Prosper, at one time slotted on junior varsity, Cox took off as one of the catalysts for the upstart Blue Hawks when the school opened in 2020.
He was a Star Local Media all-area selection as a junior, hitting .355 on the year with seven doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 25 runs and 20 stolen bases. He helped lead Rock Hill to the regional quarterfinals in their first season of varsity baseball and had the Blue Hawks right back in the playoffs last spring.
With a wealth of attention from MLB scouts, Cox impressed as a senior in hitting .302 with a .487 on-base percentage, as well as four home runs and 26 stolen bases.
Tabbed inside Baseball America's top 350 national prospects, Cox was also a standout on the football field as a two-year starter at quarterback for the Blue Hawks. A two-time all-district selection on the gridiron, Cox passed for 2,449 yards, ran for 497 more and totaled 31 touchdowns.
The second-highest draftee from Prosper ISD, trailing only Prosper alum Steele Walker's second-round selection from 2018, Cox wasn't the only area standout to punch their ticket to the pros over the course of the three-day draft.
A standout pitcher at Mesquite Horn, alum Chandler Arnold was selected in the 13th round by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 397th pick. The hard-throwing right-hander was a two-time all-district performer during his days as a Jaguar before splitting his time in college between one year at Odessa College and the past two with Dallas Baptist.
While at DBU, Arnold carved out a niche as one of the Patriots' top bullpen arms. As a junior, Arnold posted a team-high eight saves and averaged 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over the course of 20 appearances and 47.2 innings pitched.
Prior, Arnold earned all-conference first-team honors in Odessa before transferring.
Meanwhile, McKinney Boyd alum Beau Brewer turned in two stellar seasons with Paris Junior College en route to being drafted in the 19th round by the New York Yankees. The 580th pick, Brewer was among the most productive hitters in all of NJCAA Region XIV, leading the region in RBIs (74) and doubles (25) while also ranking in the top five in runs (61), hits (81), batting average (.411) and slugging percentage (.660).
That kind of production should come as no surprise to the Boyd faithful, who watched Brewer emerge as a key contributor during Boyd's magical run to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2019. The first baseman was responsible for perhaps the biggest hit in the program's history, which came on a two-run double to break a tie ballgame and spark an eventual 8-3 victory over Cy Ranch in Game 3 of the regional finals — a win that sent the Broncos to the state tournament for the first time ever.
