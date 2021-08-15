With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage.
It’ll give teams a chance to further evaluate their players in the closest thing resembling a game-time setting since the end of last season, and all three high schools in McKinney ISD will participate in some sort of scrimmage later this week.
McKinney
Lewisville, 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium
The Lions get a worthy tune-up in their lone scrimmage, lining up opposite a Lewisville team that has qualified for the playoffs each of the past three years. The Farmers have built their resurgence on a high-octane offense and they’ll have one of the top running backs in the area leading that charge this season in Oregon State commit Damien Martinez.
Martinez ran for more than 2,000 yards and scored 31 touchdowns on the ground last season. He’ll present an early test for what projects to be an improved McKinney defense, led up front by Navy commit Tanner Call and in the secondary by Wyoming pledge Josh Dixon.
McKinney fans should have an eye on the offensive side of the ball as well. Led in the backfield by junior Sheldon King and sophomore Bryan Jackson, the Lions are under new leadership on offense following former offensive coordinator Robert Boone’s departure to become head coach at Newman Smith. In his place steps Trenton Kirklin, who previously was the offensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy under NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer.
McKinney Boyd
Jesuit, 5 p.m. Friday at Postell Stadium
The Broncos took a big step in their second year under Joe McBride, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 following a fourth-place finish in District 5-6A. Boyd should be formidable once again and draws a worthy challenge in Jesuit.
The Rangers are the preseason pick by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to win 7-6A and figure to do so behind a veteran offense that returns seven starters. Jesuit has traditionally ranked among the area’s best on that side of the ball and that includes up front where Duke commit Matt Craycraft resides at tackle. Quarterback Gage Roy is in his second year under center as a starter and will have leading receiver Hunter Krepp to help fuel the passing game.
An experienced Jesuit offense should make for a worthy foil opposite a seasoned Boyd defense. McBride expects that side of the ball to be stout once again after allowing just 23.1 points per game last season, and that optimism emanates from an imposing linebacker corps led by 5-6A defensive player of the year Ethan Wesloski and Jimmy Fex.
McKinney North
Frisco, 6 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium
The Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs seven of the past eight seasons and draw a Frisco team that has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years.
The Raccoons project to be a playoff team once again and as is part and parcel for that program, that likely means they’ll be formidable in the trenches. Frisco’s offensive line is a longstanding haven for college-caliber talent and that’s once again the case with Cole Hutson anchoring the unit. He’s a four-star commit pledged to Texas and ranked as the No. 13 interior lineman in the country for his class.
Expect some fun battles up front with Frisco’s talented offensive line paired opposite a North defensive front led by Dylan Frazier, a Division I prospect in his own right at defensive end.
Frazier is one of seven returning starters for a North defense that head coach Mike Fecci expects to be improved under new defensive coordinator Aaron Matthews and several new hires to the Bulldogs’ defensive staff.
