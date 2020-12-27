With the book about to close on 2020, it’s time to look back on the year that was in McKinney-area athletics.
This year was like no other in recent memory, with high school sports around the country feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the trying year, which included the cancellation of numerous UIL sports in the spring and the week-to-week uncertainties that plagued teams during the fall, programs from McKinney ISD still managed to turn in their share of highlight moments.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, starting with the first half of that lineup.
6. Lady Bulldogs raise the bar
With only one playoff win to its record heading into the 2020 season, the McKinney North volleyball team shattered all manner of history associated with its program by authoring its best season ever on the hardcourt.
The Lady Bulldogs parlayed a second-place finish in District 10-5A into a five-round playoff run, advancing all the way to the regional finals before running into undefeated, defending state champion Lovejoy. The Lady Leopards accounted for three of the losses on North’s 23-4 overall record.
Going 23-1 against the rest of its schedule, including numerous playoff-bound teams at the 6A level, North benefited from the play of several standout underclassmen — sophomores Tinley Merder, Natalie Hughes and Lily Nicholson, to name a few — as complements to veterans like seniors Nylah Encalade, Hallie Collett and junior Sydney Huck.
Experience will be on the Lady Bulldogs’ side next season, graduating just three seniors. The best from this group may be yet to come.
7. Broncos back in the playoffs
Since qualifying for the playoffs in 2014, McKinney Boyd’s football team had fallen on tough times. The Broncos went the past five years without a postseason appearance and failed to finish over .500 every season during that stretch.
Despite some early adversity this season, starting the year at 0-3, Boyd regrouped just in time for its District 5-6A schedule. Behind one of the area’s stingiest defenses and an offense that recalibrated its identity on the fly, the Broncos snapped their postseason drought by tying for third place at 3-3.
Qualifying for the postseason in just head coach Joe McBride’s second year with the program, Boyd began its turnaround on Oct. 15 by outlasting Trophy Club Byron Nelson in overtime, 14-7. That was the first of three wins over the Broncos’ next four games, thrusting the team into the playoff conversation in a district that had three teams state-ranked for most of the regular season (Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper).
The Broncos put up respectable showings against all three and later scored a measure of redemption over rival McKinney to help clinch its first playoff berth in six years.
8. Another Crosstown Showdown for the history books
The stakes have amplified in recent years for McKinney ISD’s annual Crosstown Showdown on the football field, and this season was no different.
McKinney and Boyd were firmly in playoff contention leading into their Nov. 27 rivalry game and, for the second straight year, produced a game behind by defense. Whereas last season authored the lowest-scoring matchup in the rivalry’s history — a 10-7 McKinney win — this year wasn’t far off that mark as Boyd prevailed for a 14-7 victory.
Despite surrendering 399 yards, Boyd limited McKinney to only a second-quarter touchdown pass from junior Alek Giragosian to senior Cameron Rivas and forced three turnovers on downs in Bronco territory in the second half — including one with 19 seconds remaining the fourth quarter to seal the win.
It didn’t come easy, with Boyd up and down on offense all afternoon and finishing minus-2 in turnover differential. Junior Carter Whitefield found the end zone a 10-yard run on the team’s opening drive, and senior Dominique Stevenson put the Broncos up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 67-yard fumble return.
Not only inching closer to a playoff spot with the win, Boyd eliminated rival McKinney from postseason contention.
9. MISD turns in successful XC year
For years, the McKinney Boyd girls cross country team was right on the cusp of breaking through in its pursuit of a district title.
On a chilly morning in late October, the Lady Broncos at last ran the race that got them over the hump. The Boyd girls captured a 5-6A district championship — winning a heated race against Prosper, 52-56, for the top spot in the final team standings.
The Lady Broncos relied on depth, qualifying three runners in the race’s top 10. Senior Kate Leonard took third with a time of 18:38, while senior Paige Maple (19:49, ninth) and junior Bella Evans (19:52, 10th) also cracked the top 10.
Leonard wound up advancing to the Class 6A state meet, where she took 44th overall.
She wasn’t the only McKinney ISD runner in attendance at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park, as McKinney North qualified seniors Sydney George and Azlyne Garza for state. George and Garza placed 56th and 84th, respectively, in the 5A race.
10. Lions lay groundwork
For a program that has only been out of the second round of the postseason one time since 1998, McKinney’s boys basketball team nearly advanced to the regional quarterfinals backs in February — mounting a charge down the stretch to force overtime against state-ranked Mesquite Horn.
The Jaguars ultimately prevailed for a 70-67 victory, fending off a Lions squad that was shooting for the tie late in the ballgame. McKinney finished the season at 19-11 overall and 9-5 in district play, taking third in 9-6A.
Despite the narrow playoff loss, the Lions laid a foundation for what has turned into a promising 2020-21 campaign. McKinney is currently ranked at No. 13 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches at 11-2 overall.
What was youth in 2019-20 has blossomed into experience with players like sophomores Ja’Kobe Walter, Jacovey Campbell and junior Alex Anamekwe all now having started for the Lions for multiple seasons.
As McKinney continues to fortify its identity heading into district play, this group’s brightest days are on the horizon.
