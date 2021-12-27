With the book about to close on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in McKinney-area athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for McKinney ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
6. Pocock calls it a career
One of MISD’s longest tenured and most successful coaches called it a career in 2021, as longtime McKinney head boys soccer coach Alan Pocock announced his retirement in March.
Leading the Lions since 1992, Pocock’s near-three decades at the helm included six district titles and 18 playoff appearances. McKinney’s deepest-ever postseason runs came under Pocock, with the Lions advancing to the regional finals in 2000 and the regional semifinals in 2013. McKinney also advanced to the regional quarterfinals nine times during Pocock’s tenure, the most recent coming in 2019.
A Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Hall of Honor inductee in 2018, Pocock finished with a career record of 344-194-87.
7. Broncos back in playoffs
After clinching its first playoff berth in six years during the 2020 season, the Broncos’ football team was once again in the mix — Boyd booked a return to the postseason and posted its winningest season since 2014 at 8-3.
The Broncos did so despite competing in one of the state’s toughest districts, locking horns with the likes of Denton Guyer (state runner-up), Allen (regional finalist) and Prosper (regional finalist).
Boyd went 4-2 in district play, a worthy follow-up to a 4-0 preseason that contributed to the program’s fewest regular-season losses since 2011.
A playoff win once again eluded the program, however, unable to keep pace with Lewisville in a 27-17 loss in the bi-district round.
8. Boyd boys soccer wins district title, makes run
The 2021 season was a resurgent one for the Broncos’ boys soccer team, which captured its first district championship since 2018.
Boyd posted an 8-2-2 record in 5-6A action, submitting a strong defensive campaign with less than 0.9 goals allowed per match. Strong play on the back line was pivotal for the Broncos, who transitioned to a three-back system under head coach Colby Peek.
Alum Luke Chumley led that effort on his way to a a unanimous 5-6A defensive player of the year selection, while teammate and alum Ethan Boyd received midfielder of the year honors.
The Broncos parlayed their district title into a three-round playoff run, their first since 2018. Boyd was eliminated in a shootout by Jesuit.
9. Boyd baseball back on top
The action was hotly contested in 5-6A baseball, including a three-way tie for second place between Allen, Prosper and Denton Guyer at 8-4. Fortunately for Boyd, the Broncos had already distanced from that pack with a 10-2 record to finish atop the league standings.
Boyd built its district title campaign on the strength of pitching and defense, holding 5-6A opponents to one run or less in eight of the team’s 12 ballgames. That reflected on the all-district list with superlative honors for Ben Abeldt (MVP), Tyler Collins (offensive player of the year), Jake Dempsey (defensive player of the year) and Landon Brown (pitcher of the year).
The Broncos had a tougher time translating that formula to the playoffs, falling in two games to Plano in the bi-district round, but the team still had reason to celebrate after the season. Collins, a four-year starter at Boyd, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the eighth round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft in July.
10. MISD hosts McKinney Classic
Since McKinney ISD Stadium opened in 2019, the school district has found several ways to showcase the $69.9 million venue. The start of the 2021 football season fell right line as MISD hosted the inaugural McKinney Classic, which pit each of the district’s three high schools against out-of-state opponents.
McKinney Boyd opened the showcase with an Aug. 27 meeting against Midwest City (Okla.), which prefaced an Aug. 28 doubleheader that included McKinney North against Westmoore (Okla.) and McKinney versus Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.). All three MISD programs won their respective season opener.
There was an added anticipation for this year’s installment of the event after plans to hold it in 2020 went awry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MISD had initially set up a two-year agreement for the event, which allowed things to go on as scheduled to kick off the 2021 season.
