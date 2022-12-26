As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in McKinney athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for McKinney ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, beginning with the first half of that lineup.
10. Lady Broncos make run to regional quarters
The McKinney Boyd girls soccer team enjoyed its deepest playoff run in seven years last season, advancing all the way to the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Broncos did so after finishing third in another rough-and-tumble grind through a challenging 5-6A district slate, leaning on the talents of players like all-area selection Lauren Omholt and benefiting from a breakout year in goal from Shelby Henderson, who was named her district's top goalkeeper as just a freshman.
Longtime Boyd head coach Meagan Wilson was voted as 5-6A coach of the year during her final season on the sidelines, accepting an assistant athletic director position with Princeton ISD.
Wilson left the program in a good place, as Boyd checks in at No. 5 in the region by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches to begin the 2023 season.
9. North girls basketball piles up wins in 2022
After pushing eventual 5A state runner-up Frisco Liberty to the brink in the bi-district round of the 2021 playoffs, the McKinney North girls basketball team built off that effort and turned in a banner year on the hardwood.
That included a program-best 30-1 record during the regular season, complete with an unbeaten swim through district play and a 26-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. North did so behind its star-studded duo of Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris, who split 10-5A MVP honors as just sophomores.
The highlights came in droves for the state-ranked Lady Bulldogs but ended with a moment for growth, as North's momentous year came to a halt in the regional quarterfinals at the hands of Liberty.
8. Seniors fuel big year for Lady Bulldogs
The seniors on this year's McKinney North volleyball have contributed to plenty of winning over the course of their varsity careers. Four-year starters like Lily Nicholson, Tinley Merder and Natalie Hughes have helped lead a stretch of four consecutive playoff berths, three straight regional quarterfinals berths and a run to the regional finals in 2020.
Prior to that class' arrival, the Lady Bulldogs had won just one playoff match in their history. Those seniors contributed to nine postseason victories during their careers.
That included a trip to the regional semifinals this past season, which came after North captured a co-district championship alongside perennial powerhouse Lovejoy for the second straight year. The Lady Bulldogs went 25-10 overall, edged in the fourth round by eventual state runner-up Frisco Reedy.
7. Local tennis phenom wins Wimbledon
Just 17 years old, McKinney resident Liv Hovde has enjoyed quite the ascent on the tennis courts. She has already competed on some of the sport's most prized stages and taken each step in her budding career in stride.
That included in early July when she captured the girls singles championship at Wimbledon, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Hovde went unbeaten in six matches at Wimbledon, dispatching of all but one opponent in two sets. She defeated Hungary's Luca Udvardy in the finals on sets of 6-3 and 6-4, becoming just the second American to win the girls' title at the All England Club in the last 30 years.
Hovde currently holds the world's No. 4 junior girls' ranking, also reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open during her stellar 2022 campaign.
6. Blackwood wins state, represents Team USA
McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood closed out his decorated high school career as a state champion, winning the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 5A state meet in May. Blackwood did so in thrilling fashion, breaking his own school record with a personal-best time of 36.14 and edging current college teammate Kendrick Smallwood by one-tenth of a second.
Blackwood ultimately captured three medals during his final appearance at the state meet, adding silver in the 110 hurdles and the 4x400 relay.
Now embarking on his freshman season at Texas, Blackwood spent part of his summer representing the U.S. in Colombia at the World Under-20 Championships in August. Teaming with Celina alum Grant Williams and McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew, Blackwood competed in the 400 hurdles and the 4x400 relay, helping the U.S. win the world championships.
