Simply competing at the varsity level in high school sports is a notable achievement in its own right. To do so as a freshman is downright special.
Sometimes, that freshman year on varsity is a learning experience — getting a feel for the level of competition, learning the ropes of the program and building habits that will pay dividends down the road.
And then there are other occasions when that underclassman is already ahead of schedule and ready to contribute immediately.
During the 2020-21 school year, several McKinney ISD student-athletes performed beyond their years as freshmen at the varsity level — laying the groundwork for a promising sophomore season in the months ahead.
Bryan Jackson
McKinney football
The Lions centered their offense around the hard-nosed rushing of alum RJ Carver last season but still found room to let Jackson get his feet wet at the varsity level.
Jackson was productive in backup duty, spelling Carver to the tune of 41 caries for 203 yards on the ground. Averaging nearly 5 yards per carry, Jackson found the end zone for the first time in his varsity career on Oct. 22 with a 12-yard touchdown reception against eventual state semifinalist Denton Guyer.
Jackson has already caught the eye of Division I college programs, holding scholarship offers at Baylor, Pittsburgh and Utah, according to 247Sports.
Tara Bouck
McKinney track and cross country
District 5-6A set a high bar in distance running last season, sporting state champion athletes like Denton Guyer’s Brynn Brown and Prosper’s Aubrey O’Connell. And yet Bouck still found a way to turn in a productive freshman season.
During the fall, the Lionette qualified for the Region I-6A meet in cross country after running a personal-record 5K of 19:33.5 in the district meet. She went on to place 31st at regionals.
Bouck competed in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs during track season in the spring, running personal-record times of 5:18.49 in the mile and 11:44.61 in the two-mile. The former came during the postseason in a sixth-place finish at the district meet.
Ciara Harris
McKinney North girls basketball
Head coach Veronica Reed-Hamilton entrusted major minutes into a trio of freshmen during the 2020-21 season during the Lady Bulldogs’ run to a district runner-up finish.
That included Harris, who landed 10-5A defensive player of the year honors after a banner debut on the high school hardwood. Harris finished second on North in scoring at 10.9 points per game and posted team-high marks in both rebounds (7.9), steals (3.7) and blocks (0.7) for a Lady Bulldog squad that went 19-6 on the season.
Harris’ ability to generate stops and turnovers on the defensive end was a catalyst in creating offense for the Lady Bulldogs and will be a calling card for a program for years to come.
Camille Murray
McKinney North swimming
The North swimmer medaled in two events at the Class 5A state meet as a freshman — she swam to second place in the 100-yard backstroke with a 55.69 and took third overall in the 100 butterfly with a 56.32.
Murray was able to shake off a slow start to the state meet after taking eighth in the prelims for her butterfly swim. Rebounding with a bronze medal, Murray later managed to near-personal-record time with her swim in the backstroke.
Murray set school records in both events as a freshman, and her season-best time in the 100 backstroke would have been enough to earn NISCA All-America honors.
Savanna Luther
McKinney Boyd softball
Operating behind the plate as the other half of the battery opposite star pitcher Kinsey Kackley, Luther starred as both a catcher and one of the most proficient bats in the playoff-bound Lady Broncos’ lineup.
Throughout Luther’s breakout year, she logged a .494 batting average, 40 hits, 25 RBIs, nine doubles, seven triples and seven home runs. Defensively, she posted a .981 fielding percentage at catcher and caught 16 base runners stealing.
Named 5-6A’s newcomer of the year, Luther was instrumental in Boyd’s biggest win of a season — she hit a home run to help the Lady Broncos take a 2-0 victory over eventual state semifinalist Flower Mound in Game 1 of the bi-district playoffs on April 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.