MCKINNEY – The 2023 version of the McKinney North volleyball team is the youngest team that head coach Libby Rodriguez has had in her 17 years of coaching.
With 10 of the 16 players that comprise the Lady Bulldogs’ roster either being freshmen or sophomores, Rodriguez has seen some growing pains along the way.
That youth movement showed up at times in Tuesday’s non-district home match against Marcus. Errors forced North to have to play from behind for most of the first set.
But one thing about North that has earned Rodriguez’s praise is their close team bond. She said that the players spent most of the summer doing team activities that allowed them to get closer as individuals as well as teammates. The Lady Bulldogs worked through some early struggles against the Lady Marauders to earn a 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 victory.
“This team is really close. They love each other,” Rodriguez said. “They’re young and they know that and they embrace that. Every day, they’re like sponges. They just want more. It’s exciting.”
The first set was a back-and-forth affair that featured 11 ties and on in which neither team led by more than three points. Marcus had North on the ropes after a tip kill from senior Rachel Sturton to take a 22-21 lead. However, the Lady Bulldogs shored up their defense after some early struggles and proceeded to finish off the Lady Marauders in the opening frame after Marcus was called for a four-touch violation.
Sophomore Chloe Lewis helped North to right the ship on defense, and she was a force all night on the front row, recording a team-high seven blocks to accompany six kills.
North was without starting libero Gabi Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with a concussion one hour prior to the start of Tuesday’s match. Coach Rodriguez was proud of how her squad pulled together despite having to adjust on such short notice.
“With young teams, sometimes it can be a roller coaster,” Rodriguez said. “They’re learning through that adversity. It’s really exciting to see all of it come together and get those nervous out of the way. They just played some fun volleyball there at the end.”
North (8-10) junior outside hitter Allyn Brewer sparked the Lady Bulldogs with her hitting in the second set, recording nine kills to help her team take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match. Brewer is in her first season on North’s top volleyball team. Of course, North lost a combined 792 kills from Natalie Hughes and Lily Nicholson from last fall’s team that finished with 25 wins and made it four rounds deep in the playoffs. Brewer had 17 kills Tuesday to increase her team-leading total to 181 on the season.
“Allyn is a great kid,” Rodriguez said. “She works hard. She demands the ball. She is a sponge. She wants to learn. We have high expectations for her and put a lot on her shoulders, but she’s doing a fabulous job for us offensively.”
Now trailing two sets to none, Marcus (6-12) was on the verge of getting swept. On a night in which the hitting errors piled up for the Lady Marauders, senior Isabel Rueda stepped behind the service line and proceeded to spot three aces in a span of four points to rally Marcus from a 22-18 deficit into the 24-22 lead. A block by senior Olivia Fouratt on the very next point allowed the Lady Marauders to win set No. 3.
North appeared that it was going to win the fourth set in runaway fashion. A block by Lewis gave the Lady Bulldogs an 18-12 lead. But the Lady Marauders took advantage of a few hitting errors by North and received two timely kills from senior Akunna Cos-Okpalla to reduce the deficit to 22-20. However, a kill on the next point by junior Lindsay Baird restored momentum for North.
North opens District 13-5A play Friday at Greenville. The Lady Bulldogs are 44-8 in district matches since 2019. Marcus, meanwhile, returns to the comforts of Marauder Activity Center on that same night for its 6-6A opener against Hebron.
See the best photos from McKinney North's volleyball win over Marcus
