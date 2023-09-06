Allyn Brewer McKinney North

McKinney North sophomore Allyn Brewer fires one of her team-high 17 kills during Tuesday’s 3-1 win for the Lady Bulldogs over Marcus.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / Buzzphotos.com

MCKINNEY – The 2023 version of the McKinney North volleyball team is the youngest team that head coach Libby Rodriguez has had in her 17 years of coaching.

With 10 of the 16 players that comprise the Lady Bulldogs’ roster either being freshmen or sophomores, Rodriguez has seen some growing pains along the way.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments