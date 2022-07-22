McKinney apartment fire

The McKinney Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at the Parkside at Craig Ranch located in the 6100 block of Alma Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the hallway. The fire had been extinguished by a single fire sprinkler over the stove in one of the units.

 Photo provided

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

