Here are five things to do in and around the McKinney area for the week of March 5.
'Winter at the Water's Edge'
The Cove in McKinney (402 N. Tennessee St.) will host "Winter at the Water's Edge" from 6-9 p.m. on March 10 and 11.
"Darby LaGrave opens a nature dialogue with poetic paintings that offer glimpses of the countryside," the event page states. "Illustrated moments in nature are created to invite the viewer to rest with the lyrical movement of the grasses and the whispered secrets of the water’s edge."
The event is free.
McKinney St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day festivities in McKinney are slated for March 11.
Festivities for the family friendly include local vendors, food, green TUPPS beer, costume contests, a Shamrock Photo booth, Irish music and Irish dancing.
The event also includes the Shamrock 5K and Beer Walk.
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly Star Parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
The free event is scheduled for 6-10:30 p.m., weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go: 214-800-6000
2023 C-USA Basketball Championships
Conference USA returns to Frisco with its premier basketball event at Ford Center at the Star. The 2023 C-USA Basketball Championships take place March 8-11, featuring 22 men's and women's basketball teams playing 20 games with C-USA titles and NCAA automatic bids on the line.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.