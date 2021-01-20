The McKinney Fire Department has been named by the Texas Department for State Health Services as a COVID-19 vaccination hub and has received 2,800 vaccine doses this week.
“What that means for us is as we get product, as we can put vaccine in arms, then we’ll get additional product,” McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner said Tuesday.
Kistner told the McKinney City Council that 800 of those doses were for “second doses” that will be given to people who have already received their first vaccine dose.
The other 2,000 will go to those who have not yet been vaccinated.
“We saw a void, and we are trying to step up to fill that void as best we can,” he said. “There’s been a number of alternative options on the table, and I think we’re presenting what we feel is probably the best solution for the time being.”
Kistner said the department told the state it was willing to ramp up to 1,000 vaccines a day.
“We were in a conference call today with the state, and they alluded to the possibility that the numbers could significantly increase up to maybe 4,000 doses a week,” Kistner said. “Now, that’s all tentative, it’s all subject to change. It all depends on how we prove(ourselves) over the next few weeks.”
Kistner said the department’s partners included local hospitals, Collin County and McKinney ISD, which has offered up a football stadium to serve as a vaccination site. The department is using Collin County's vaccine waitlist as a central place for people to sign up.
McKinney Mayor George Fuller said there will be multiple sites in Collin County, including in Allen and McKinney, that will be “in full stride,” hopefully by Monday.
“Our success is dependent on receiving the vaccines,” Fuller said. “We can be as prepared and staffed as we need to be but if we don’t have the vaccines, we just have a lot of people standing around.”
