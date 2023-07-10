Opportunities include zip-lining, experiencing the museum’s ropes course, visiting the indoor museum and exhibits, exploring the butterfly garden and connected butterfly house and sight-seeing on the six trails that meander through the expansive landscape.
Courtesy of Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary
Stephanie Jennings remembers walking through the wetlands and happening upon a heron on the boardwalk.
Just a little further, she came across a mother duck with ducklings. Some deer came along, and one of the deer came over to get a closer look at the ducklings.
“It’s not a predator, but it went over to investigate the ducklings,” Jennings said, “and the momma duck was like, ‘No, that’s not happening.’ And you see this tiny little creature, and she just got so mad at the deer and she chased him off.”
It was a “nature narrative,” as Jennings puts it, and the interaction was just one of multiple such moments that can unfold before visitors at the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney.
The facility was founded in 1967 when much of the area was open farmland and natural spots.
“Our founder had this vision that one day that was not going to be available to the public, and she wanted to make sure that a part of North Texas was preserved in a way like it used to be so that future generations could experience nature as it was,” said Jennings, who serves as marketing and communications director with the museum.
The museum’s mission is to bring people and nature together, she said. And today, the museum does that with its year-round educational programs and events. Opportunities include zip-lining, experiencing the museum’s ropes course, visiting the indoor museum and exhibits, exploring the butterfly garden and connected butterfly house and sight-seeing on the six trails that meander through the expansive landscape. The museum also hosts overnight staying opportunities for large groups. (Some activities require reservations for groups of 10 or more. More information is at heardmuseum.org)
The museum’s outdoor offerings include a diversity of landscape types including wetlands, prairie and forest lands, Jennings said.
For visitors, Jennings suggested looking through the museum website to experience the venue at its fullest. The website includes educational resources and can direct visitors towards what to look for.
“I know even for me personally, you can walk out in nature, but until you really stop to take time and look at how cool little individual things are, it might not be quite the same experience,” Jennings said.
The museum offers a chance to let visitors experience nature and science firsthand, Jennings said.
“It’s not like going to Disney World where you’re, you know, riding a cool ride and then going to a parade and whatever and all these big flashy things,” Jennings said. “It’s all of the little pieces that come together in your own little nature story.”
And, she adds, the experience is what you make of it.
“It’s a kind of choose-your-own-adventure situation, and I think that’s fun,” Jennings said, “Because there’s so many structured activities today, and it’s so good for families to get out in an unstructured environment, I think.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.