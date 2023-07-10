Heard Museum

The mission of the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is to bring people and nature together. 

Stephanie Jennings remembers walking through the wetlands and happening upon a heron on the boardwalk.

Just a little further, she came across a mother duck with ducklings. Some deer came along, and one of the deer came over to get a closer look at the ducklings.

Heard Museum 3

The museum’s outdoor offerings include a diversity of landscape types including wetlands, prairie and forest lands, Jennings said.
IMG_1304.jpg

The museum offers a chance to let visitors experience nature and science firsthand, Jennings said.
Heard Museum file

Opportunities include zip-lining, experiencing the museum’s ropes course, visiting the indoor museum and exhibits, exploring the butterfly garden and connected butterfly house and sight-seeing on the six trails that meander through the expansive landscape.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments