This week’s guest is one of the most well-respected athletes in the McKinney girls athletics program, was voted team captain of the volleyball team and has recently committed to play volleyball for Louisiana Tech University.
Please kick back and enjoy sports editor Kendrick E. Johnson’s Sunday Spotlight conversation with McKinney senior Samantha “Sammie” Hicks.
How special does it make you feel to be looked up to as a leader for the Lionettes this season?
Hicks: To be a part of the Lionettes program has always been special to me, but this season, by being captain, I feel honored to be looked up to. I hope that with this responsibility, I can help younger girls to strive to be the best player and person that they can be.
I greatly looked up to the leaders last year like Sophie (Manson) and (Caroline Swan), because they possessed qualities that I want to have as a leader. The fact that I could be that person for others means the world to me.
What will you remember most about being a part of last year’s special team which went to the regional quarterfinal round and is considered the best in recent memory?
Hicks: The most memorable part of last year was when we beat Rockwall-Heath to move on to the third round of the playoffs. All of us were full of adrenaline, and it was a packed gym, so every point was more intense then the last.
Everything about that night was memorable, from the bus ride to the game where we were all singing along together and that feeling of putting everything we had on the line, to the very moment we realized we had become area champs and advanced to the next round.
Can you give some insight on how a lesson or two you learned last season is helping you this year’s Lionette volleyball team?
Hicks: I think one lesson that we learned last year was that, in order to be successful, you have to have the will to work harder and have more heart and more patience then other teams. What made us do as well as we did was the fact that all of us were willing to strive for progress and had that understanding that where we are today is not the final product.
Though it is very easy to doubt how teams are in the beginning, we know that we still have things to figure out and pieces to move around. I believe, with the knowledge we gained from last year, we can still be very successful.
What do you and your teammates need to do to turn things around and make some noise in your talented district?
Hicks: With most of our starters gone from last year, we have almost a completely new team and, in order to compete with some of the powerhouses in our district, I believe we need to carry on some of the same qualities that we had before. Those qualities are the willingness to go all out, a team- first mentality and having the drive and the belief that, (even) being the underdogs, we can achieve anything by coming together through the good, the bad and the ugly.
Describe how close and special your relationship with McKinney head volleyball coach Erinn Higginbotham is.
Hicks: Coach Higg has been close to my heart since I’ve been playing for her. She cares so much about her players and has shown that (when we are in) need of help, she will always be there.
I love her so much because, when you are down, she’ll lend a hand, but she will also push you until you become better.
Who has had the most impact on your career and how has their support and advise helped you to get to this point in your career?
Hicks: My parents have both helped me the most in impacting my career. They were always there being supportive and also set me straight when I needed it the most. In the early years, I struggled with the mental side of the game, and many nights of pep talks and just talking about how to recover and things like that allowed me to grow in those areas and led to more confidence on the court. They helped me also by getting me lessons and supporting my club teams, as well.
How excited are you to be taking your talents to Ruston, Louisiana next year to be a part of the Louisiana Tech volleyball program?
Hicks: I’m extremely excited for this next chapter in my life. I can’t wait to play with the girls there and hopefully help the team make history. Besides loving the
school and town, I’m ready to be a part of something bigger and take on new challenges at the Division I level.
I love representing McKinney High volleyball, and I am looking forward to representing Louisiana Tech, too. The program there is ready to come out stronger than ever, and that’s something I want to be a part of.
What are you going to miss most about putting on a McKinney High jersey and playing integral role in the McKinney volleyball program next season?
Hicks: My time at McKinney High I will always miss, but the thing that I will miss the most is the culture of high school sports. We play next to the people we grew up with and people we just met. Through volleyball, I’ve found friendships and family. Not a lot of kids get the chance to represent their schools, so the fact that I got to play a big role means a lot to me. I’m going to miss the home games where everyone that we know comes and supports the games.
