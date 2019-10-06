This week's guest has brought his elite coaching skill set, high personal character and program-building skills to Boyd this season. Currently, he's in the process of building a new culture and solid foundation for a Bronco football program that is desperate to return to being a perennial playoff team.
Please relax and enjoy the McKinney Courier-Gazette’s Sunday Spotlight Conversation with first-year Boyd head football coach Joe McBride.
What about McKinney Boyd made you want to return to the sidelines after a four-year hiatus?
McBride: McKinney is a great district and Boyd is a high school climate that can be built into a special place.
How did your success and coaching experiences at Hebron, Frisco Liberty and Coppell prepare you from this opportunity?
McBride: I received a lot of experiences with different kind of kids that has been useful in meeting them where they are. I also developed great cultures in those programs, and I’m utilizing that culture-building knowledge and experience to do the same at Boyd.
Describe the progress that has been made to establish a positive and productive culture within the program?
McBride: Well, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. I have such a sense of urgency to do all I can as fast as I can for these seniors, but sometimes the process varies.
I love our kids and what they’re giving me and my staff, but learning is a definite timeline on building a new culture.
Can you explain the emotions after winning your Boyd coaching debut against Garland Naaman Forest?
McBride: Extremely excited for the kids and community. They are starving for consistent success and I want it so bad for them.
How much does the overwhelming support you receive from your wife Jan and your kids Blaine, Bailey Jo and Brady mean to you and how has it helped you get through this transition stage?
McBride: My family is my “why” — being a ball coach’s family is all they know. Football has always brought us tremendous joy and being at Boyd is no different.
Who has had the most impact on you personally and professionally and how has their influence got you to this stage of your career?
McBride: A person who has made the most impact on me is Neal Wilson, my high school football coach. He ignited a passion and fire in me in high school that still run deep in my bones.
Also, my father-in-law Jonny Ohlenburg. He taught me how to fish, hunt, work cattle and be a man’s man. Great man, I love him dearly.
What do you and your Broncos need to do to turn things around in 9-6A district play?
McBride: We can’t change the past, but we can do something about the future. Everything until now has been an experience we can use to gain success for the future five games. We will be a force in the back half of the season.
Where do you see the Boyd football program at three years from now?
McBride: I see Boyd football being a program of great culture, character and playing at an elite level.
