This week’s guest recently completed his first season as a part of the McKinney Boyd football coaching staff and help lead a defense that kept the Broncos competitive in every game, they played this season.
Please relax and enjoy the McKinney Courier Gazette’s Sunday Spotlight Conversation with Boyd defensive coordinator Kirk McBride.
How special was it to be back on the same coaching staff as your brother, Joe, after being separated due to his break from coaching?
McBride: It's always great to be with family, around family in any capacity... but more than anything I'm happy for him to be back on the sidelines doing what he loves to do at such a good school and in such a good school district.
What does the Boyd defense have to do to get better this offseason after constantly improving throughout the season?
McBride: We have to get stronger and more disciplined — period.
How great was it to have the defense playing its best ball of the season down the playoff stretch?
McBride: I was really proud of our kids and the effort they played with. You could see their confidence grow and the sense of pride they played with. It was great in the sense that kids and coaches saw a little fruit of their labor.
Give some insight into the emotions from losing to McKinney in the “Crosstown Showdown” in such dramatic fashion?
McBride: I love rivalry games because it brings out the best in both teams, and I personally wanted to win so badly, not just for myself and the coaching staff but because the kids wanted it so badly.
I was gutted for them and, as a coach, you can't help but look back and think about what you could've done differently to help change the outcome.
Who is your coaching mentor and how has their guidance helped you get to this point in your coaching career?
McBride: I have been so blessed to have been around so many great coaches in my life, both as a player and as a coach, so it's tough to narrow it down to one person. But I would say my brother, Joe, he is in this business because he has a passion for kids and changing lives.
His motivation is always the kid and what is best for the kid. There isn't a better coach out there to learn from.
How big of a deal will it be to go through a full set of spring practices with the current roster after coming in so late last spring?
McBride: We'll grow by leaps and bounds physically and mentally. We will be a more physical, stronger, and disciplined football team next year — mark my words.
What will you remember most from your first season as Boyd defensive coordinator?
McBride: Just the growth of the defense from day one until the last game. I said it before, but I am really proud of the buy-in kids had, which was reflected in how hard we played.
What would it mean to you to be a part of the team and staff which ends Boyd’s current five-year playoff drought?
McBride: It will mean a lot because it will be indicative of everyone’s, both players and coaches, hard work and commitment. It's something that we are all hungry for.
