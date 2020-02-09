This week’s guest can put on one of the best shooting exhibitions you will see a high school player pull off when hot and his having a very solid senior season while trying to lead Boyd to their second playoff berth in program history.
Please relax and enjoy the McKinney Courier Gazette sports editor Kendrick E. Johnson’s Sunday Spotlight Conversation with Boy sharp shooting senior Colin O’Brien.
How special was is to be in the zone in your final “Crosstown Showdown” game on Boyd’s home court in y’all over McKinney earlier this season?
O’Brien: It was very special because that was a must win game and me being in the zone helped us get the win which is the most important thing in the end. That was one of the best games we’ve played as a team all season and it came at the right time, my teammates all played really well and contributed big time in key parts of that game.
It was a big confidence builder going forward into the rest of district.
Give some insight how you and your teammates have embraced the role of being underdogs and use that motivation to have a productive season so far?
O’Brien: I think being the underdog is a great thing and allows us to play with a chip on our shoulder going into every practice and game. We have worked hard this past off season and have continued that into pre district and now the tail end of district.
The underdog title motivates all of us because we all want to win and be great, we have a special group of guys this year and I wouldn’t want to play my senior season with any other team.
How big of a deal would be to lead Boyd to the second playoff appearance in program history in your final season?
O’Brien: Making playoffs is a goal I have had since stepping into the McKinney Boyd basketball program. It would be a huge accomplishment for not only myself but this whole team and our coaches.
Playoffs are a big deal and could change the future for Boyd basketball and bring that winning culture to the program for years to come. We’re doing everything we can every day in practice, film, and weight room to get closer and reach our goal of playoffs.
Have you felt any pressure to live up to the lofty standards set by your brother Aidan who is one of the most accomplished players to come through Boyd’s program?
O’Brien: My brother is one of the most hard-working people I know. He definitely holds me to a high standard and wants the best for me no matter what I do.
He was a great player at Boyd and I don’t mind being compared to him at all. I haven’t felt pressure because I know I’ve done everything I can to become a great player and be the leader of a great team. My brother is a great role model for me and is a prime example of what it means to be a hard worker.
What does it mean to you that people are going to remember the positive impact the O’Brien brothers had on the Broncos basketball program for years to come?
O’Brien: It’s a great feeling knowing your family has left a positive impact on anything. My brother and I love basketball and love to compete with each other to this day.
I went to every one of my brother’s games when he was at Boyd so I feel like I’ve been a part of this program for as long as he has. We’ve both giving our everything to McKinney Boyd basketball, persevering through injuries, losing seasons, and everything in between.
Leaving an impact on the program and underclassmen for years to come is a huge deal to me knowing that we have impacted the program in such a way.
Who do you look up to off the court and how has their wisdom and advise helped you have a productive senior season?
O’Brien: I look up to my brother, he has many good qualities but the few that stand out are his confidence, his hard-working demeanor, and how he always looks for ways to help people. I think he has helped me mature and become a leader on and off the basketball court.
I look up to him when I need help with anything, and he usually provides a great answer to any of my problems. He has helped me become a better basketball player by knowing how to push me into the right direction and be successful.
What are you going to miss most about wearing a Boyd basketball jersey next season when you are playing intramural basketball in college?
O’Brien: I’m going to miss just about everything. I’ll miss the good, the bad, and the ugly. Basketball is way for me to get away from everything else that’s going on and just focus on the sport I love. I’ll miss all my teammates because we’ve all created at tight bond this year on the court and off, it’s going to be hard to leave that all behind. I hope my hard working and driven desire to win and compete stays with the underclassmen for years to come. No matter how our season ends I will always remember this team and the lifelong relationships that were made.
Can you open up what being a Boyd Bronco means to you and what are you going to remember most from your last four years at Boyd? Joining this basketball program freshman year was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Above everything else I’ve made lifelong friendships with my teammates, some I’ve seen just about everyday for the last 4 years. The hard fought wins, tough losses, bus rides, jokes, team dinners, tournaments in Abilene or Austin. The team we have this year is the most tight knit team i’ve ever been apart of. The chemistry we have on and off the court is unmatched and I will miss each and every one of my teammates tremendously. I love basketball, I’m usually always thinking about our next game or what can do better in practice. It’s going to be tough to hang it up in the end but I’ve been blessed with this group of guys and great memories I’ve made throughout my four years here.
