McKinney police file
The McKinney Police Department announced Tuesday that detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 16. 

A 29-year-old male victim was found unresponsive and bleeding on Erwin Street near the intersection of Johnson Street, a press release stated. Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

