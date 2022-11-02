 Skip to main content
‘Front door of our community’

Take a look at the potential future for McKinney's Towne Lake Park

TOWNE LAKE 1.png

Plans presented Tuesday showed images of a new pavilion that appears to be on the water with surrounding boulders that would serve as seating during park programming.

McKinney is looking ahead to enhancing a park that it considers a gateway to the city.

Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, was the subject of renderings presented during Tuesday’s McKinney City Council work session that gave a snapshot of what the future could hold.

TOWNE LAKE 2.png

A “treehouse” feature will allow people to experience the park from higher up, Kowski said, adding that long term, the feature could introduce zip lining in the future.
TOWNE LAKE 3.png

Renderings show the potential future for McKinney's Towne Lake Park
TOWNE LAKE 4.png

Renderings for the potential future of Towne Lake Park show seating areas on boardwalks. 
TOWNE LAKE 5.png

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

