Take a trip back in time by exploring the historic charm of Heritage Village at Chestnut Square

Whether you call McKinney home or plan to visit the city soon, you have to make sure to pay a visit to the Heritage Village at Chestnut Square.
It's like taking a trip back in time.
I had the pleasure of visiting with Jaymie Pedigo, executive director of Heritage Village at Chestnut Square, this week and was able to take one of the guided tours that are offered at 11 a.m. every Thursday and Saturday.
The village is comprised of five historic homes, a historically accurate replica of a one-room schoolhouse, a chapel, a store, a reception house and a visitor's center all settled on 2.5 acres just south of downtown McKinney Square.
During my tour, I was able to step back into the 1870s by visiting the Dulaney Cottage, home to Dr. Joseph and Lucy Ann Field Dulaney. The home originally sat on the corner of Chestnut and Anthony streets in McKinney. Dr. Dulaney was a Civil War surgeon who practiced medicine in McKinney and in Tennessee, his home state. Walking into the home, you are greeted with the family room to your left. Ornate wallpaper of the period graces the walls, and the furniture is era specific. The Heritage Guild of Collin County has done an amazing job of maintaining the buildings and houses, and preserving the artifacts that represent this time in history. The guild's hard work, and its volunteers, have provided McKinney and all of the surrounding area residents and visitors a true treasure that both honors our past, and preserves our history.
Not far from the cottage is the Dulaney House, a mansion of the time period dating back to 1916 according to our tour guide. The Dulaney House was built by John Field for his widowed sister Lucy Field Dulaney and her two children. It is a "prairie style" home built on the corner of Chestnut and Anthony streets, later they moved the cottage to a less prestigious lot next door.
The Dulaney House was wired for electricity, and there are wonderful little details that display the family's wealth at the time, like the mother of pearl in the push-button light switches, according to our guide. The Dulaney House is still used to this day for gatherings and educational purposes by the Heritage Village at Chestnut Square team. There is a room dedicated to communication devices of the era, where students and children can get their minds blown when they get a glimpse of the typewriters, hand-cranked phones and telegram machines used to send messages at the time.
The Dulaney House, with its beautiful front porch and stunning views from the second floor of the home, is a must-see — as is every building and attraction at the village.
With a mission of celebrating community, preserving history and inspiring the future, The Heritage Guild of Collin County, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, oversees the historic village.
If you would like to visit the village, visit www.chestnutsquare.org, or email Jaymie Pedigo, executive director, at director@chestnutsquare.org on how you can support their mission.
Better yet, schedule a trip to see this historic gem in Collin County and experience all of its wonders.
