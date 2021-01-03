POLICE
The McKinney Police Department announced Sunday that a 15-year-old male was in custody and charged with murder. 

Home surveillance showed the boy beating his mother to death in a family home on the 700 block of Donelson Drive, according to a press release from the department.

The boy's father called McKinney police to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday. 

Police have identified the mother as Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, who was found inside the home. The teen was found in the area after a search. 

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this extremely difficult time," the McKinney Police Department stated. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

