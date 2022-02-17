A city of McKinney employee has been reappointed to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Gov. Greg Abbott had reappointed multiple people to new terms on the council, including Suzanne Arnold, who serves as McKinney’s Chief Building Official.
Arnold has served on the council since 2019. Her new term ends on Feb. 1, 2024.
The council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Arnold began working for the city of McKinney in January. She is a member of the International Code Council and former president for the North Texas Chapter of the International Code council.
“This board creates regulations to ensure that industrialized housing and buildings, including modular homes and certain commercial buildings, are manufactured to meet the same standards as site-built buildings by imposing oversight at the factory level,” Arnold said in a written statement. “I am happy to get to represent my industry and the city of McKinney in service to the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.