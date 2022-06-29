A former McKinney City Council member and current Dallas police officer who recently won a primary race for Texas House District 61 was indicted by a Collin County jury for a felony charge and was placed on administrative leave by the Dallas Police Department.
Collin County court records indicate Frederick Frazier was charged with impersonation of a public servant, a third degree felony. Records indicate the offense took place in December 2021.
The Dallas Police Department confirmed that Frazier had been placed on administrative leave.
“On June 24, 2022, the Dallas Police Department was notified of a grand jury indictment of Frederick Frazier, a Dallas Police Officer,” the department said in a statement. “The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a criminal investigation into Frazier and a Collin County Grand Jury indicted him on Impersonating a Public Servant, Felony 3rddegree.”
An arrest report provided by the Richardson Police Department indicated Frazier arrived at the Richardson Jail at 1:05 p.m. Friday and was released at 2:49 p.m. that same day. The Richardson Police Department confirmed that Frazier turned himself in on warrants that were executed. He was released on bond, the Texas Tribune reported. Records provided by the Richardson Police Department indicate bond amounts of $1,000 each for two warrants.
Frazier won a bid for the Republican spot on the ticket in the race for Texas House District 61 after beating opponent Paul Chabot in a runoff, setting him up to go against Democratic candidate Sheena King in November.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
