Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Jan. 29 in and around McKinney:
A Tour of Asian Art
The Heard-Craig Center for The Arts will host a Tour of Asian Art from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
The free session will take place in the Heard-Craig Carriage House. Attendees can bring a brown bag lunch.
2nd Annual Art Meets Poetry '23
2nd Annual Art Meets Poetry '23 is a collaborative effort of several entities, including The Mockingbird Poetry Society in McKinney, the Art Club of McKinney, the Art House, the Heard Craig Center of the Arts, and the McKinney Art Community. This is exhibition of arts by the artists paired with Ekphratic poems written by the poets (describe and respond to art.) It is also exhibition of poems written by poets paired with the interpretive visual/digital paintings in canvas, drawing in watercolors, sculpture or other mixed media.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Heard-Craig Center for The Arts (205 W Hunt St. in McKinney). The event is free. Cash donations will be accepted for local charities.
House of Bread anniversary
Come Celebrate House of Bread Bakery and Cafe's one-year anniversary with 25-cent cinnamon rolls. Proceeds will to Community Food Garden and The McKinney Food Pantry. The event will also include an over 25-pound cinnamon roll to share in the afternoon, as well as raffles for gift certificates, baking classes, free bread, cinnamon rolls, etc.
Alive! At The Cove
The Cove gallery in McKinney (402 N. Tennessee St.) will host a free art show from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 4
"In her current body of work, Lisa Temple delivers bold and brilliant colors, texture, and movement to her contemporary paintings," the event page states. "Her pieces are alive and inviting, providing a vitality that leads the viewer into deeper contemplation."
Wonders of Nature
The Martin Place (1799 North Graves St.) will host an artist reception for a show dubbed "Wonders of Nature" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4.
The January exhibition is by Mark Martin, who is manager and co-owner of The Martin Place, an art gallery, photography studio, and custom framing shop in McKinney.
"Mark is well-known for his photography skills and excellent color matching for fine art giclées," the event page states. "The pieces in the show are from a recent photography excursion to the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Antelope Canyon, and Monument Valley areas."
The exhibition is on display through Saturday, Feb. 25 during business hours, Monday, through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
