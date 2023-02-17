McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

As the May 6 general election approaches, more McKinney candidates have put their names in the hat. 

There are three McKinney City Council spots up for election in May: the District 2 seat, the District 4 seat and the At Large 2 spot. McKinney’s city council consists of four members who are elected to single-member districts, two at-large members and a mayor. Council terms are four years. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

