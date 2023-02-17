As the May 6 general election approaches, more McKinney candidates have put their names in the hat.
There are three McKinney City Council spots up for election in May: the District 2 seat, the District 4 seat and the At Large 2 spot. McKinney’s city council consists of four members who are elected to single-member districts, two at-large members and a mayor. Council terms are four years.
The filing window for the May 2023 election opened on Jan. 18 and closed at 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
According to the city, two people are running for the City Council District 2 spot: Michael Silva, a government senior auditor, has filed to run for the spot, and Patrick Cloutier, a financial advisor, has also filed to run for spot.
Cloutier currently serves as the city’s At Large 2 councilman and was elected to the spot for an unexpired term in January 2022. The City Council District 2 spot is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers, who was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. According to the McKinney City Charter, council members can hold a seat for a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms.
Three people have filed to run for the At Large 2 spot: commercial banker Michael Jones, business owner Tom Meredith and sales manager Taiwo Ajunwon.
District 4 incumbent Rick Franklin has filed to re-run for the same spot on the City Council. Franklin was first elected to the council in 2019. He is a commercial real estate broker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.