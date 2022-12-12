James Bresnahan will tell you it's no small task to manage a 150-year-old McKinney landmark. But that's exactly what he's doing at 407 E Louisiana Street with the McKinney Flour Mill. The mill was a center of life in McKinney decades ago, and for Bresnahan, it is becoming that again today.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Born in Minnesota but spent first 10 years of my life in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico. So I learned to speak Spanish at the same time as English. My parents volunteered to go on a mission there to help the local artisans export their handcrafts to the states and Europe for better income. What was going to be a three-year mission turned into 10 years until we moved to Denton, Texas. I went through the school system in Denton and graduated from UNT with finance and MBA degrees in 1991. Became an entrepreneur and have owned several businesses ever since.
What brought you to McKinney?
Lived in Plano with my wife and three kids, but we moved to Evergreen, Colorado to follow my childhood dream of living in the mountains. After four years of living my bliss at 8,200 feet above sea level, we moved back to be closer to family and liked how McKinney had grown up in our short absence, so we landed here.
How did you become part owner and manager of the flour mill?
As a money manager, I had started an investment fund that made private loans to real estate developments. Ten years ago, the Flour Mill needed capital to renovate the property. Although it wasn't the plan, the fund ended up owning the property, and I have been holding it together and trying to make something good out of it ever since.
Tell us about the history of McKinney's Flour Mill.
Built in 1872, we are celebrating our 150-year anniversary. This national historical landmark used to be the place to work in McKinney for the first 75 years until they literally turned the lights out soon after World War II. When grocery stores started selling sliced bread, women stopped buying big sacks of flour for baking in their kitchens. That's what disrupted the flour making business at the Mill, and it sat empty all these years until recently. Now, coming full circle, it's becoming the place to be again in east McKinney and we are reinventing ourselves as a fun and entertaining destination for the community.
How would you describe the role of the Flour Mill in the McKinney community today?
Today the Flour Mill is alive and well and open for business again on the east side of town. With the original Main Street of McKinney running right through our property, we feel like the epicenter of what used to be the center of old McKinney is starting to come back this way again. We are well on our way of building a community here as we are truly a multi-purpose location with weddings, special events, women's boutique retail shop, spa, church, coffee shop, photography studio, bakery and catering. People that come to the property say they feel like they are getting a big hug from the welcoming and positive energy we have in the building.
What is in the future for the McKinney Flour Mill?
Plans are to add a boutique hotel and restaurants for a complete fun and entertaining experience for people to more fully get to know, enjoy and appreciate this living historical landmark.
What is a normal day like for you?
Up at 5 a.m. and busy all day. Managing a 150-year-old bustling historical landmark can be fun, but it's no easy task sometimes. However, I have to say that I feel like I am following my bliss and have developed a real reverence for this place.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I am the sitting president this year of the Downtown McKinney Rotary Club, so I am very active with that great service organization that has served McKinney for over 100 years.
Tell us something about yourself that our readers would never guess to be true.
I am a self-published author with three self-help books and starting on the next one.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
My daughter is going to laugh at me, but I like "Up!" By Shania Twain
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Advanced upward the consciousness of mankind.
