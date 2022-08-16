For Australian artist Guido van Helten, capturing McKinney isn’t about any one individual story: it’s about reflecting a community as a whole.
Faces have continued to emerge on the walls of the towering silos in the heart of McKinney as van Helten has worked to transfer an impression of the city onto the historic canvas.
In February, the city of McKinney announced that a contract had been signed with van Helten to transform the silos located near East Virginia and Main streets into a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage.
After months of research that included collecting oral histories, hosting a workshop with Faubion Middle School students and taking over 5,000 photos, van Helten began work on painting the silos themselves at the end of July.
These days, it’s not unheard of for van Helten to start work at 5 a.m. some mornings or to work until 9 p.m.
“It’s just kind of like whenever I’m not sleeping, I come here,” he said Monday.
Since van Helten began working on the silos themselves, the public art project has garnered widespread community interest. On Friday, the community held a tailgate watch party event that included music, a food truck, and the opportunity for attendees to watch the project come together as a community. One of those attendees was Assistant City Manager Kim Flom.
“This has been an incredible experience and opportunity for the city of McKinney,” Flom said of the project. “I think one of the things that’s most powerful for us is the process that Guido uses to kind of share the story of the soul of a community.”
The project comes as McKinney prepares to establish a new Municipal Community Complex across the street on the east side of State Highway 5. Currently, plans are to break ground on the complex in the fall, Flom said.
The area itself used to be an industrial center and has since been underused, Flom said. The site is accompanied by nearby historic legacy neighborhoods and the historic downtown McKinney to the west, she added.
“So what this mural does is it pulls the culture in of McKinney on a historic structure to kind of anchor the redevelopment of this area to say, ‘You know, there’s a lot of new things happening here, we’re going to be anchored in our culture and our history as that change happens,’” Flom said.
For Andrew Jones, interim director of McKinney Main Street and the McKinney Performing Arts Center, seeing the mural come together brings more emotions than thoughts.
“To me, the mural is really coming to life in a different way than just kind of the general outlines of figures, to now you can start seeing faces and figures of people congregating, and that’s kind of really exciting for me,” he said.
A ribbon cutting for the project is expected to take place at the end of August, Flom said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
