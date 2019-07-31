Two weeks ago, the 27th ESPY Awards were held, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year was held in Los Angeles. It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammy's, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, all three McKinney schools have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local city-wide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsity’s
Best Female Athlete
London Culbreath, McKinney North
For the third consecutive year, North long-distance running champion London Culbreath won an individual state title in cross country and swept the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs to win two more at the track and field state meet in Austin. As Culbreath needed kicks down the backstretch to run a 10.40.47 in the 3,200 in the morning and a 4:59.04 in 1,600 at night to beat Frisco Reedy’s sophomore Colleen Stegmann twice by less than a second.
Even more impressive is the fact Culbreath extended her UIL race winning streak to 60 plus races to remain undefeated in her growing legendary career.
When you put all these jaw dropping feats together it’s easy to see why Culbreath is being awarded the 2018-19 Varsity award for Best MISD Female Athlete. This is the third consecutive year Culbreath has been awarded this honor as she is the only person to win Gatorade Texas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year Award three times as well.
