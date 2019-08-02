Two weeks ago, the 27th ESPY Awards were held, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year was held in Los Angeles. It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammy's, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, all three McKinney schools have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local city-wide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsity’s
Best Male Athlete
Brandon Frazier, McKinney North
There were many male athletes in MISD who had outstanding seasons in 2018-19, but none more dominate than the one authored by 6-foot-7 inch, Brandon Frazier from McKinney North.
After taking home first-team all-district honors while morphing into one of the best tight ends in the nation on the football field and averaging a double-double and being named District 10-5A and Star Local Media’s all-area Defensive Player of the Year on basketball court, Frazier is being awarded the 2018-19 Varsity award for Best MISD Male Athlete. Despite being an offensive focal point in both sports, football is where Frazier shined the most.
As “Baby Gronk” grabbed 37 receptions for 513 yards while scoring five touchdowns despite getting doubled and tripled team nearly every play. Besides already possessing the body and agility of a professional athlete and producing gaudy stat lines, one thing which makes Frazier such a special athlete is simply he’s a winner.
After leading North to the playoffs in both football and basketball last season, Frazier has reached the playoffs six times in his splendid career and has never been a part of a North team which hasn’t made the postseason.
