Two weeks ago, the 27th ESPY Awards were held, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year was held in Los Angeles. It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammy's, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, all three McKinney schools have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local city-wide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsity’s
Best Team
McKinney Boyd, Baseball
There were many worthy contenders especially from the North athletic programs who were in the running for the MISD team of the year. But when you make an impressive historic run to the state tournament you tend to stand out from the crowd and that’s exactly what the Boyd baseball team did this past season.
As a result of eliminating the state's No. 8 (Rockwall-Heath), No. 6 (Allen), No. 2 The Woodlands and now No. 1 (Cy Ranch) teams in consecutive weeks on their way to making the programs first appearance at the state tournament, the Boyd baseball team is being awarded the 2018-19 Varsity award for MISD Team of The Year.
Although Boyd didn’t get to bring home the elusive state title, their run will be remembered for years to come as they not only took out four of the best teams in the state in consecutive weeks, they did so by beating each two consecutive games after losing game one in each series. When you add in the fact the teams Boyd beat in their run featured five kids who were drafted in the MLB draft, it not only makes their run look even more impressive but gives the 2019 Broncos baseball team a legit claim to being the best baseball team in MISD history.
