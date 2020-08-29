It was the second day of Misty Gallo’s introductory lesson on rhetorical analysis for her second period class, and the AP English teacher couldn’t access her own materials.
“When I arrived on campus, we weren't able to log into the portal, which meant that the typical ways that I would access my information were no longer accessible,” the Allen High School teacher said.
Internet connectivity issues had afflicted Allen ISD and 54 other school districts on the morning of Aug. 20, leaving Gallo and other teachers to find a workaround.
The internet connectivity issues districts were experiencing on that Aug. 20 morning were due to an issue with the Region 10 Education Service Center. Frisco ISD and McKinney ISD were also impacted.
A piece of hardware at Zayo, the contractor for the Region 10 Fiber Network, failed, according to a statement from Rachel Frost, Region 10 chief communications officer. The internet connectivity issues lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, Frost stated, and the contractor told Region 10 that the issue will not happen again.
David Spann, McKinney ISD’s chief information officer, said the Aug. 20 incident was an anomaly, and that Zayo had taken several steps to prevent a similar issue from happening in the future. He also said Region 10 has been reviewing its communication procedures.
The Aug. 20 incident is not the only hurdle McKinney ISD has faced in the wake of a virtual start to the school year. On Monday, the district announced through social media that nationwide issues experienced by Zoom Video Communications were impacting some students’ ability to connect to virtual class meetings.
“Absences recorded during the Zoom outage will not be counted towards a student’s 90% attendance requirement,” the district stated.
The district later provided an update stating that Zoom operations should be functional.
“One thing we can't control is how Zoom, or any of our third party providers, how they're managing their network and stuff,” Spann said. “That's really very difficult for us, to be able to manage any piece of that, of those challenges.”
While school districts have provided communication and planning for how to conduct a virtual start to the school year, the presence of third party services during the virtual school day poses potential risks.
“There's a lot of moving parts, if you will,” Spann said, “because we have our internet connection, and we're depending upon the traffic across the public internet, plus what internet connection do we have in peoples' homes,” he said. “And all of those pieces are pieces of the puzzle.”
That includes the students using hotspots for internet access, which means a dependence on cell tower bandwidth, Spann said.
As for Region 10, Spann said the Aug. 20 incident was the first time the district had had an issue with the provider. The district has been using Region 10’s service for about one year, he said.
“I know all those guys down there, and I've seen the way they design the network,” he said. “I've got confidence that they're going to make sure this does not happen again. If it does happen again, I guarantee you that the decision will be made that we'll look for another service provider.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.