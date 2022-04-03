The six scouts amassed more than 3,000 hours of combined community service. Their Eagle projects included benches for schools and nursing homes, fishing line recycling stations, band hall shelving, church landscaping and the renovation of a historic cellar - all here in McKinney. These young men began their journey at St. Gabriel Catholic church seven years ago, and they finished together at a dedication banquet at the Heritage Village at Chestnut Square.
Rick Rogers / McKinney Courier-Gazette / Star Local Media
Seven years ago, Alex and Zach Boyd, Keiffer Howes, Jonathan and Steven Masley, and Chris Quinn stepped into the cafeteria of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in McKinney, and little did they know that they were beginning a seven-year trek that would lead them to the highest honor in Boy Scouts.
For over a century, the Boy Scouts of America has been teaching young boys how to become responsible citizens. The six Eagles were honored on March 25 during a ceremony held at Chestnut Square. The journey began at age 7 when they took their first steps as a Tiger Scout in Cub Scouts. As they matured, they ventured into Troop 531, and unknowingly began a leap into history. They became a patrol known as the Supremes. They stuck together through the years, and all achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts, the rank of Eagle. In all of scouting, only about 6% of scouts reach the rank of Eagle. It is even more uncommon for six boys from the same patrol to achieve the rank of Eagle together.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com
