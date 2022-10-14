The city is days away from breaking ground on a brand new city hall that is envisioned to be both a center of municipal operations as well as a community hotspot. A bond committee focused on the McKinney National Airport has been created in an effort to chart a course for the facility’s future, a task that could impact both McKinney and the greater north Texas region. The city continues to see new growth and development and to look ahead — all while coming through an era in which a global pandemic made much of the future uncertain.
In light of it all, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce is looking to keep the local community informed. As a result, the chamber has scheduled a number of events that aim to do just that.
It’s notable that the theme for the chamber’s upcoming State of the City event is “Leaning into the Future.” When discussing this year’s theme, Chamber President Lisa Hermes mentions the effects of the pandemic and the challenges the community has faced, as well as the positive things that are also taking place.
“We use the words ‘lean in’ because we know as the future’s coming, we want to embrace it and figure out how to manage it in a way that is going to benefit our community as a whole,” she said
Here’s a look at three events that will aim to help the community better understand the state of play in McKinney.
Quarterly Luncheon
The Chamber’s next quarterly luncheon, scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at2400 Community Ave., is focused on resiliency.
The event will be a chance for the chamber to announce the winners of its Best of McKinney awards, but it will also include a presentation from Certified Strengths Coach Libby Spears, who is set to discuss resilience for businesses.
“We talk a lot about that, coming out of a global pandemic,” Hermes said. “But there’s a lot of challenges that businesses face, and there’s constantly something different happening. You’ve got inflation, you’ve got workforce shortages, you’ve got just all kinds of challenges, and so how can you utilize your strengths to be more resilient and be able to navigate some of those uncharted issues that are part of the business landscape that we see today?”
On the heels of the city’s creation of a bond committee, the chamber has made the McKinney National Airport the focus of its next development update, scheduled for 7:30-10 a.m. Oct. 27.
Hermes said the chamber has been working with city leaders to update the community on what the future of the airport may hold. The event will aim to provide an understanding of the vision for the airport and how it relates to the community in the midst of growth, Hermes said.
Panelists include Airport Director Ken Carley, Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton, McKinney EDC President Peter Tokar and Mitchell McCnalley, aviation leader with Garver.
The event will take place at theCollin College Conference Center (2400 Community Ave.). Registration is available atbit.ly/3yEJYmv
The event’s establishment comes after McKinney announced a roughly 40-person committee slated to review and recommend capital projects that could end up on the ballot in May. The bond program is anticipated to focus on the development of the McKinney National Airport.
State of the City
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual State of the City event for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at2801 Orchid Drive.
Speakers will include McKinney Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
Hermes said the discussion will be held in a panel format and will provide insight into each entity upon entering the new fiscal year.
“It’s a good time to kind of recap what their past fiscal year looked like, what were some of the highlights, and then also talk about, ‘what are the opportunities, what are things we can look forward to in the future?’“ Hermes said.
Registration for the State of the City event is available atbit.ly/3evPz7G
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.