The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the grounds of the Third Monday McKinney Trade Days located at 4550 W University Drive.
The call came in at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters quickly arrived and extinguished the fire in a vendor building on the north side of the property. The fire is under investigation.
No one was injured. Trade Days just re-opened over the weekend and the building housed six vendor stalls, but only three were being used. The property in the facility is a total loss.
