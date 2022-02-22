Third Monday fire

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the grounds of the Third Monday McKinney Trade Days located at 4550 W University Drive.

The call came in at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters quickly arrived and extinguished the fire in a vendor building on the north side of the property. The fire is under investigation.

No one was injured. Trade Days just re-opened over the weekend and the building housed six vendor stalls, but only three were being used. The property in the facility is a total loss.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments