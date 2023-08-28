Holly Rogers is the principal for Scott Johnson Middle School in McKinney ISD. With over 30 years in the education field, Rogers aims to provide all students with a good education.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Holly Rogers and I am the principal at Scott Johnson Middle School. I have been an educator for 31 years and this is my 22nd year in McKinney ISD. I have three children who all went through MISD and graduated from McKinney North High School. I am a very proud mom as all of my children work in some sort of capacity in education. Both of my sons are high school football coaches and my daughter works with young children with special needs and coaches cheer. I love the beach and spending time with my family and friends. I had the privilege of helping to open three different elementary schools; Vega, Minshew and McGowen. I was an assistant principal at McGowen and Dowell middle schools and a principal at Dowell before moving to Scott Johnson.
How did you get involved with MISD?
I was a teacher in Paris ISD and a former principal that I worked for had moved here to McKinney and was able to get me in touch with Suzy Woodard who was the principal at Vega when it was opening and I came for an interview and have been in MISD ever since.
What is a day like as a principal?
I love being a principal. You wear many different hats and every day is different. I am the leader of 100 staff members and over 1,000 students. It is my job to ensure that everyone is safe and learning. You can find me any day greeting students in the morning, working with kids in a classroom setting, cheering them on in athletics, enjoying the many talents of my students in fine arts and being a positive role model for all.
What is most rewarding about your job?
The relationships I get to have with the staff, students and our community. Watching a student walk in as a 6th grader and not have any idea what they might be interested in and then watching them walk out to go to high school and them having a passion to be part of something bigger in high school because of the experiences they had in middle school. One more thing is having students who have graduated see me in a store or restaurant and thank me for helping them to grow and learn and telling me about their successes.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I loved playing school when I was little. My little sister was my student until she got old enough to be bored by me and then my dolls were my students. I always loved school and could not wait to be a teacher.
What are your hobbies?
I love reading, hanging with my family and friends and getting to the beach as much as possible.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I am shy when I have to speak in front of adults. I have no problem being in front of kids but I am a nervous wreck before I speak in front of other peers.
