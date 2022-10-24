Stembridge home 1

When the ghostly "Victoria" appears in the front window of 507 North College St. in McKinney, it's a sign that the Halloween season is near.  

At the corner of North College and Tucker streets in historic downtown McKinney, a cemetery sits in the front yard of Don and Caren Stembridge’s home.

There is also a used coffin delivery, a witch’s corner, a “creepy playground” and even an automated see-saw with two frightful figures sitting idle.

Don and Caren Stembridge are gearing up to welcome a large crowd to their Halloween display at 507 North College St. in historic downtown McKinney. 

