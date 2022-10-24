At the corner of North College and Tucker streets in historic downtown McKinney, a cemetery sits in the front yard of Don and Caren Stembridge’s home.
There is also a used coffin delivery, a witch’s corner, a “creepy playground” and even an automated see-saw with two frightful figures sitting idle.
It’s all part of the annual grand production that the Stembridges bring for Halloween at 507 North College St.
“We try to walk a really fine line between Halloween and scary, but not too scary,” Don Stembridge said.
And that’s in an effort to keep their audience in mind. A variety of visitors are welcome to the Stembridges’ front yard every year on Oct. 31, including youngsters both brave and timid, teenagers looking to enjoy the trick-or-treating season and parents who might just stick out their hands for a piece of candy. The Stembridges, who have been bringing their Halloween display to McKinney since 2005, have even seen the beginnings of a “second generation” of visitors — adults who visited the house as children are now bringing their own kids to enjoy the same fun.
The festivities usually amount to a sizeable crowd. In years past, the Stembridges have seen over 1,000 visitors, and last year, that number hit over 2,000 by Don’s estimations.
“It is really something to be sitting up here and there’ll be a minimum of two lines of kids coming down this sidewalk,” Don Stembridge said. “One will be coming to get candy and one will be leaving.”
The afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the living room floor is lined with bags of candy in preparation for the big night. It all amounts to about 4,000 pieces of candy. The displays in the front yard include “Victoria” (a ghostly woman in the window who is put up first to signal the start of the Halloween season) and a cast of characters that tells a series of stories on the lawn. However, the grand production — which includes lighting, music and fog — will be in full swing on Halloween night.
Of course, Don and Caren are the first to mention that they are not “obsessed” with Halloween.
“We do Halloween big, but when it’s over, we go on to something else,” Don Stembridge said. “And prior to it, we have other parts of our lives.”
However, for a few weeks, their home becomes a center of operations for creating a display that is all about bringing the Halloween spirit for their annual audience. It also creates an opportunity to interact with other members of the community.
“We like it because you can’t have a more innocent evening,” Don Stembridge said. “The kids are basically young, and we don’t mind if 16, 17, 18 year olds come up. We give them candy, they come up and they behave themselves and they’re having a good time. We encourage them. Mom and dad sticks their hands out, we give them candy. You know, it’s a great chance to just quickly chit chat with all the people that we never see, and everybody’s happy.”
Looking ahead to this year, Don and Caren Stembridge have invited the community to trick-or-treat at their home at 507 North College St. in McKinney.
“I would like to see it grow, because that means we’re being accepted at what we do,” Don Stembridge said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
