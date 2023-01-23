Candace Paul has been studying at the McKinney-based Piano Dojo since she was about 12 years old. There, she was introduced to jazz improvisation and discovered a passion for the music style.
Since then, she has received multiple state honors for her performances. Most recently, she was ranked No. 1 in the Region 25 Texas Music Educators Association/UIL competition and No. 9 overall in the state.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Candace Paul, and I am a 16-year-old junior at Melissa High School. I have four crazy siblings, two amazing parents and a whole heap of extracurriculars that I’m involved in! I started playing classical piano when I was 6 years old and started lessons here at the Piano Dojo when I was about 12, where I was first introduced to jazz improvisation. I was immediately hooked! I have since then received several state honors for both jazz and classical performance, such as ATSSB All-State Jazz Pianist and Outstanding Performer at State Solo & Ensemble. I love making music and sharing my love of it with everyone I can!
What is your first music-related memory?
My first musical memories are of my mom singing me songs to help me fall asleep at night. Since then, our family has started a tradition of singing together every night (with my Dad on guitar!). I didn’t realize until recently what a big influence constant exposure to music had on my relationships with my family members and my love of the art.
Congratulations on your regional and state accomplishments! What are your thoughts on your wins?
Any time my accomplishments are mentioned, I can’t help but think about the many incredible people in my life that made it all possible. My endlessly patient parents, understanding piano teacher, encouraging band directors and supportive friends have all helped me accomplish feats beyond my wildest dreams. In the end, I feel so blessed to have a dream and the support to help me pursue it.
Tell us about your practice routine.
To be honest, the only consistent thing about my practice routine is that it changes from day to day! I try my best to focus on the songs and exercises my teacher assigns to me, and I usually do spend lots of my practice time hammering those out, but most of the time I just learn whatever music I can get my hands on. My main goal is just to play, play and play some more. It hasn’t ever really been my style to practice a piece measure by measure until it's absolutely flawless — when a song is difficult, I sight read all the way through a song to get a “rough draft” out there, then play it over and over until most of the kinks are gone. If there is a particularly difficult passage, I’ll change some fingerings and play that passage over and over, then I’ll play through the song again! Methodical practice in the traditional sense was always so difficult for me, especially when I was younger and way more restless than I already am. Through this method of just playing things over and over, though, I’ve become a beast at sight reading, and I’ve gotten exposure to all kinds of different songs and genres. If I were to pick a few favorite genres, though, I would have to say that my favorite things to play are movie and video game soundtracks, crazy classical pieces, and jazz charts.
What has been your favorite piece to perform on the piano, and why?
My favorite piece is actually the one I am working on right now called Miroirs Mvmt III “Une Barque sur L’Ocean” by Maurice Ravel. It is absolutely gorgeous! No matter how many times I hear or play the main theme of the song, it never gets old.
What has been your most difficult piece to perform on the piano?
The most difficult piece I’ve ever performed has to be Nikolai Kapustin’s Etude Op. 40 No. 3 “Toccatina”, which I learned my freshman year. I decided to tackle it because it is incredibly unique and I wanted something that would push my skills. It was, unsurprisingly, very difficult to learn. I practiced for hours and hours on end so I could work it up to speed for a winter recital, but despite my frantic efforts I could not, for the life of me, play it any faster than ¾ of the written tempo! That being said, it was a super fun piece to play and it definitely helped me grow as a musician.
What are your hopes for the future?
Family is really important to me, so I want to devote most of my time as an adult to motherhood. However, my dream side hustle would be playing jazz in a really cool combo at weddings and fancy hotels.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I honestly really like playing the piano! When I do have free time, though, I like to spend it hanging out with my friends, watching movies and playing video games with my family. I also really enjoy reading fantasy and doing outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking and camping.
Tell our readers something about yourself that they would never guess to be true.
My family moves a lot! Since I was born, my family has moved seven times, four of which were to different states! I only took piano lessons in three of those places, including here in McKinney, so I spent quite a bit of time when we were moving around learning songs on my own. Moving all over the southwestern U.S. has been difficult for us, but we love it here in Texas and don’t plan on leaving any time soon.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
It’s got to be "Shine" by Collective Soul. ‘Nuff said.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely a night owl. I spend a surprising amount of time watching movies, winning Mario Kart tournaments and messing around on my keyboard in the middle of the night.
What do you want to do after high school?
I hope to attain an undergraduate degree in Piano Performance at BYU Provo and continue my studies in jazz piano at UNT. After that, I hope to raise a family and do piano on the side.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.