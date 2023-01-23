Candace Paul.jpg
Courtesy photo

Candace Paul has been studying at the McKinney-based Piano Dojo since she was about 12 years old. There, she was introduced to jazz improvisation and discovered a passion for the music style. 

Since then, she has received multiple state honors for her performances. Most recently, she was ranked No. 1 in the Region 25 Texas Music Educators Association/UIL competition and No. 9 overall in the state.  

