Melony Trementozzi of McKinney was crowned Mrs. Texas International 2023, Sunday, March 5, at the annual Texas International Pageant. The event took place at Arlington Music Hall, featuring contestants from around the state of Texas competing in three categories, including interview, fitness-wear and evening gown. Trementozzi was crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, before a sold-out audience.
Trementozzi can be reached at melony@theunscript.com.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I like to think of myself as a kind and outgoing personality, my family is my "why," and I hope that in all I do, I can show my children what it's like to live a life of integrity and to follow your dreams. Working as a professional Realtor has been such a blessing in my life as it allows me to present with my family but also actively connect and serve in the community. It's a perfect blend for me!
What brought you to the McKinney area?
My husband and I moved to McKinney from Frisco. We love the feel and charm of what McKinney offers its residents and have been so pleased with our decision to make McKinney home.
What is your earliest pageant-related memory?
Ironically, this year was my very first pageant experience — I can however attribute my interest in participating to watching two of my friends who held the Mrs. Texas title; I loved that these women exhibit not just outer beauty, but a genuine inner beauty in addition to drive and ambition! After observing, I decided that giving pageantry a try would push me to become a better version of myself.
Congratulations on winning Mrs. Texas International! What should the community know about you?
Thank you so much! I want the community to view me not just as a local real estate expert, but as a strong community advocate who is willing to roll up my sleeves and effect change where it is needed.
Tell us about your platform as Mrs. Texas International.
I founded (un)SCRIPT to shed light on the horrors of the human trafficking industry. It is a global crisis, but also one that goes on in our very own community. My desire is to bring awareness on how we can work to eradicate this form of modern-day slavery, and also how can we prevent it. Education for our youth is so important, especially in the day and age of technology. I advocate with several non-profits and am also available as a certified volunteer speaker with O.U.R. Rescue to speak at events and to schools on how we can impact change.
What is a normal day like for you?
Busy! During the week, I like to get up before anyone else so I can make my coffee and have a few moments to reflect on what the day will hold. I love the quiet time to prepare myself. After the kids are up, it's go, go, go as we prepare to get the door and dropped off to school. I'll usually try to get the house tidied and laundry running, then often head to showings, prepping a house of listing or preparing for any upcoming events or engagements. Occasionally, my hubby and I can squeeze on a lunch date which we've learned has been a great way to get time together. Once school pick-up rolls around, we're running the kids to all their events which in case you were wondering, I am also a full-time taxi driver in addition to all my other roles, ha! Evenings are either spent at sporting events for the kids or events that I have. If we are all home, we love to share a home-cooked meal together!
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
I absolutely love the Adriatica area, it's one of my favorite places for a morning run or to enjoy dining with the family. I also love the parks, McKinney does such a wonderful job of preserving beautiful outdoor spaces and upholding in "Unique by Nature" mantra.
What advice do you have for others who want to get involved in pageants?
My advice would be to truly embrace the journey of growing YOURSELF. Pageants are a remarkable opportunity to dig deep into who you are as a person and develop your character! One of my favorite quotes of all time is "Be yourself, everyone else is already taken..." (Oscar Wilde), let your uniqueness shine and be sure to select a system that aligns with your values...I've been so grateful to partner with Texas International Paegents and all the International Pageant System stands for.
What do you like to do in your free time?
It's hard to come by but when I have it, I really enjoy trying new restaurants with my family. We also absolutely love to travel, and my happy place is by the ocean.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Unwritten" by Natasha Beddingfield.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I do both, but I would rather get up early than stay up late if I have work I need to knock out.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to leave a mark on this world, to leave my children a name that is remembered for doing right, even if it's not always easy. To make the most of each and every day I am blessed with and be willing to speak up where others will not.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.