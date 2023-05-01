Melony Trementozzi
Courtesy photo

Melony Trementozzi of McKinney was crowned Mrs. Texas International 2023, Sunday, March 5, at the annual Texas International Pageant. The event took place at Arlington Music Hall, featuring contestants from around the state of Texas competing in three categories, including interview, fitness-wear and evening gown. Trementozzi was crowned by Mrs. Texas International 2022, Jennifer Daly, before a sold-out audience.

Trementozzi can be reached at melony@theunscript.com.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments