Tony Adamo found a way to live, work and play in the city he lives in. With almost 15 years in the public sector under his belt, the McKinney resident currently serves as a communications and media specialist for McKinney's Parks and Recreation Department.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Tony Adamo and I’m one of the communications and media specialists for the city of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department. I have worked for the city for for a year and a half and have been in the pubic sector for close to 15 years at four different cities on north Texas and in different departments including tourism, a pubic library and of course parks and recreation. My wife and I live here in McKinney with our dog golden doodle Archie.
What brought you to McKinney?
One of the dreams many desire is to live, work and play in the city they live in. My wife and I have lived here for just about five years and played in our parks, trails and of course our beautiful downtown, so I needed the work portion and finally got the opportunity a year and a half ago.
What made you want to work for the city of McKinney?
Having been a resident, I have seen the recent growth and when an opportunity came available I knew I wanted to be able to work close to home and give back to my city. This has been very beneficial for my life balance with less driving, more time with family and I have been able to move into a role I’m very passionate about.
Tell us about your role.
I’m one of the two communications and media specialists that handle the project management for all marketing for the Parks and Recreation Department. This ranges from the handling the production of the recreation activity guides to managing the social media account and newsletters.
What is a normal day like for you?
It involves a lot of moving parts, but the highlights involve collaborating with the different divisions on their upcoming programs, events and projects and then developing the communications plan for letting the community know about the wonderful work our department is doing.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
I absolutely love exploring our parks and trails system. We have so many beautiful locations around the city that it’s hard to pick just one, but every time we walk the Wilson Creek Trail, I see something unique that keeps bringing us back.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Like many, my wife and I like to spend time with our family and doggo. We also love traveling and searching for the best tacos in the country, and there are many many amazing places.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I truly love traveling and have always wanted to go to Japan. My undergraduate studies were in history as I wanted to be a teacher before taking another path and going into the communications field. I have always enjoyed the culture and architecture of Japan, and getting to experience that first hand is on my bucket list.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This is a tough one, as we always have music on in our house, but I would say it would be AC/DC, "Back In Black."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I’m for sure a night owl, and honestly some of my most creative ideas have come from burning the midnight oil. As a communications professional we are always trying to find new and fun ways to communicate information and connect with our audiences in the community. Wonderful ideas have come from late nights working.
What do you want your legacy to be?
For my legacy with the city of McKinney, I would like to leave behind an imprint that showcases that the department is made up of many individual contributors with diverse backgrounds and upbringings, and without their dedication and passion for their individual roles, I would have nothing to communicate to the community. I’m just one person wanting to make sure that everyone’s roles are showcased and seen because they truly do amazing work to better out city every day.
